Conor Rhoda named Gophers’ starting quarterback

The Gophers’ quarterback competition is over. At least for now.

Coach P.J. Fleck named senior Conor Rhoda his starting quarterback on Monday, according to reports. Rhoda played the majority of the game in the Gophers’ 48-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Croft got in hot water with Fleck when he lost a fumble before halftime because he did not fall on the ball. After that, Fleck elected to give Rhoda most of the snaps in the second half. Rhoda completed 7 of 8 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and also rushed six times for 14 yards.

The Gophers will play their final nonconference game on Saturday whey the play host to Middle Tennessee.

Fleck, who decided to play both Rhoda and Croft after neither stood out in training camp practices, did say that Rhoda being named starter doesn’t mean he will take every snap.

In two games, Rhoda has completed 19 of 28 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Croft, who did not attempt a pass against Oregon State, is 7 of 12 for 63 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Croft has rushed for 96 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. Rhoda has 14 yards rushing on six carries.