Kobe McCrary’s hat trick leads the Gophers past Middle Tennessee State

A sound running game and quality defense were key themes during each of Minnesota’s first two games. Nothing changed Saturday afternoon as the Gophers used three rushing touchdowns by Kobe McCrary and two defensive takeaways to roll past Middle Tennessee State, 34-3. P.J. Fleck became the first Gophers coach to start his career 3-0 since Murray Warmath in 1954.

Offense struggles early, ground game brings life

The Gophers struggled to move the ball during the majority of the first half. They tallied a stretch of three consecutive three-and-outs and mustered just two field goal tries. Minnesota moved the ball on the ground, but quarterback Conor Rhoda was never asked to push the ball up the field. He also struggled going through his reads during certain portions of the first half. He eventually settled down and used a strong running game to his advantage.

On the sixth drive of the game, the Gophers took advantage of a poor Middle Tennessee State punt, tallying a 5-play, 45-yard touchdown drive. Rhoda found wide receiver Demetrius Douglas off a corner route for 27 yards. Two plays later, Kobe McCrary plunged into the end zone for a 14-yard score. In the second half, Rhoda connected with tight end Nate Wozniak for a 50-yard gain, setting up McCrary’s third rushing touchdown of the day. In his first complete start, Rhoda finished 11-for-18 with 122 yards.

The key to reviving Minnesota’s offense was the direct result of the first half ground game. The Gophers averaged 6.1 yards per carry over the first 30 minutes and Rodney Smith displayed his smooth cutbacks and vision. Running back Shannon Brooks did not play, but Kobe McCrary took the backup snaps. More importantly, he shouldered all of the second half reps after running back Rodney Smith left with an injury. He didn’t disappoint, tallying 107 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

McCrary ran with a blend of power and speed to shed contact during a 14-yard touchdown run. He added a pair of scores in the second half, most notably notching 11 carries for 37 yards during a 16-play, 56-yard scoring drive. The senior runs with impressive balance and strength to keep his feet moving in piles. Many people forget how talented McCrary is due to his role behind Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith.

Offensive line exceeds expectations

The Gophers’ offensive line put together their best performance of the season. Many of the key runs in the first half were a product of quality blocking up front. During one instance, Donnell Greene dominated the defensive end and tight end Mitch Wozniak shouldered the edge for a notable 27-yard run by Rodney Smith. Greene also notched numerous positive pass protection reps, displaying his improved footwork.

With Jared Weyler out, Quinn Oseland did an admirable job at right guard. He displayed a strong anchor and hand position to open a lane for Rodney Smith to rush for 16 yards. The offensive line was getting to the second level to deliver blocks and the interior opened holes for the running backs. The Gophers gave quarterback Conor Rhoda all day to throw. Sure, the sample size is low, but the reps have been almost entirely positive. When it’s necessary, Rhoda has stepped into a clean pocket and found his targets up the field. The Gophers were without a key starter up front, but they still managed to perform well. Over the first three games, it’s clear to see the improved continuity the unit has developed. Five guys are playing as one, which is critical.

Defensive front creates pressure

The Gophers’ defense continued their strong performance to open the season. They haven’t allowed a single point in the second half through their first three games.

Middle Tennessee State was without starting quarterback Brent Stockstill and the Gophers smothered the Blue Raiders. As a unit, the defensive line was getting consistent pressure with three and four-man fronts. Steven Richardson had two notable quarterback pressures and nearly picked up his first sack of the season. His dominance inside allowed the team to tally more 1-on-1 matchups on the edge. Carter Coughlin caused numerous disruptions and two quarterback throwaways. Kamal Martin also had a tough tackle in space and met Coughlin at the quarterback for a hit. The Minnesota defensive front has been vastly underrated through the first two games and it continued Saturday afternoon. For the most part, Robb Smith’s scheme wasn’t elaborate, but he mixed in a few stunts to cause key disruptions.

The run defense was also stout, largely due to the push inside, along with sound gap integrity by the linebackers. Minnesota plays very physical up front and their linebackers are very instinctive. Linebackers Jonathan Celestin and Thomas Barber both have above average awareness and physicality, which drastically helps the run defense. In addition, the interior of the defensive line, led by Steven Richardson created inside pressure to develop more 1-on-1 matchups. The team allowed just 46 rushing yards, including 17 yards in the second half.

The James vs. Winfield Jr. battle

Entering the game, Middle Tennessee State’s squad was headlined by one of the best slot wide receivers in the country. The battle between wide receiver Richie James and Gophers cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. was the most intriguing matchup. James injured his ankle early in the game, which caused him to miss time in the second half. Prior to the injury, James ran a wheel route on third down, but Winfield ran step-for-step with him to force an incompletion. Winfield’s footwork in coverage and physicality against the run makes him the most integral piece of the Gophers’ secondary.

The secondary didn’t need to handle the accuracy of quarterback Brent Stockstill, who missed the game was a shoulder injury. This was a huge break for the passing defense. Nonetheless, the secondary allowed just 184 passing yards and kept Richie James in check. Safety Jacob Huff notched an impressive 67-yard interception return touchdown. He jumped the route and took it the distance for six points. Linebacker Thomas Barber added an interception in the third quarter and Minnesota won the turnover battle again. P.J. Fleck has repeatedly discussed the importance of creating takeaways and taking care of the football. The Gophers have done a great job executing on defense during their first three games. Minnesota will need to hold up in coverage against better passing offenses, but their front-seven might be enough to compensate for this deficiency.

The major test for this team begins when they take the field for their Big Ten opener in two weeks.