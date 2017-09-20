What have we learned from the Gophers’ non-conference performance?

The results of the Gophers’ three non-conference games produced positive outcomes. The question is: how the team will apply this success when Big Ten play begins Sept. 30 against Maryland?

Is this type of play sustainable? It’s a question everyone can start to answer after Minnesota’s first three conference games.

However, during the non-conference games, it was clear to see the execution and disciplined nature of the team. Sure, the level of competition warrants skepticism. Nonetheless, Minnesota showed an ability to win games against opponents they should handle. The last time the Gophers beat two consecutive opponents by 30 or more points was in 2005.

Convincingly winning non-conference games is one thing; beating Big Ten rivals is another. We’ll eventually find out what the Gophers are made of, but they’ve shown impressive growth in a few key areas during their first three games.

Preventing turnovers and penalties

The Gophers have executed their gameplan and limited costly mistakes. It’s been a formula for P.J. Fleck’s past teams. Minnesota currently ranks 26th nationally in penalties per game. They are averaging just 4.3 per matchup, which sits fourth among Big Ten schools. The disciplined nature of this team has allowed them to sustain drives and produce third-down stops. More importantly, they have limited their total mistakes. Minnesota currently ranks 20th nationally in turnover margin and has committed just two giveaways in three games. It’s clear to see the players are coached to focus on the details of their respective positions. They haven’t made catastrophic mistakes offensively and are averaging two takeaways per game on defense. Winning the turnover battle with a +1.3 margin has placed the offense in more favorable situations. If this trend can continue, it will keep the Gophers within striking distance in many games.

Controlling the clock

The Gophers have played efficiently, while using a strong running game to dictate the tempo. Minnesota currently ranks fourth nationally in time of possession, controlling the clock for an average of 36 minutes per game. They’ve done this by extending drives and running the ball well with a trio of talented backs. A 4.1 yards per carry average has also opened up passing lanes when linebackers bite hard downhill. The Gophers are using a zone blocking scheme with a blend of power concepts to maximize their running game. Controlling the clock and playing more efficient has kept the defense fresh and rested, too. In Big Ten play, the Gophers will need to find more balance, but the blossoming success of their offensive line, combined with a booming running game may be enough to keep Minnesota in games.

Defense has been stout

The defense was a topic of discussion in last week’s post, and the unit continued its dominance Saturday. It should be noted that Middle Tennessee State played without star quarterback Brent Stockstill, which was a huge development. However, the defense has put together a three-game stretch we haven’t witnessed since 1999. The 24 points Minnesota has allowed are the fewest they’ve surrendered during a three-game stretch in 18 years.

More importantly, they are within the top-ten of three defensive categories. The Gophers rank tenth in total defense, fourth in rushing defense (59 yards per game), and third in scoring defense (8.0 per game). Take this for what it’s worth, especially considering it came against offenses ranked 99th, 100th, 124th, respectively.

What you can take away from the first three performances is the defensive execution. The coaching staff has made sound second half adjustments. Minnesota’s defense hasn’t allowed a single point over the final 30 minutes and has surrendered just 7.6 rushing yards per second half. This coaching staff is very adaptive, which is good news, considering three of the Gophers’ four losses in 2016 came when they held a halftime lead. It’s certainly worth waiting to pass judgment on either side of the ball until they play top-tier competition, but even a slight regression would still place them within the top-third of nationally ranked defenses.

Can Conor Rhoda continue to improve?

Quarterback Conor Rhoda hasn’t been asked to throw much during the first three games. He has attempted just 15 passes per game, including 8 and 18 over the past two games. However, he has limited his overall mistakes, while completing a high volume of passes. Rhoda has a 65.2% completion percentage and just one interception. In the Big Ten, he’ll be asked to complete more short-to-intermediate throws to limit stacked defensive fronts. He’ll also need to use his legs more to prevent defenses from not defending the edge.

In a small sample size, Rhoda has shown his capability to deliver passes accurately. His offensive line has also provided adequate time for him to move in the pocket. The key will be whether this team can find enough balance to attack quality Big Ten defenses in different ways. Rhoda will certainly benefit from a wide receiver group that has improved under the instruction of Matt Simon. The Gophers have already created more yards after the catch than in recent seasons. This season, Tyler Johnson has already notched two touchdown receptions over 60 yards. The Gophers’ entire wide receiving corps had accomplished this just twice since 2012. The improved route running and separation alone will drastically help the passing game.

It would have been easier to evaluate the Gophers against a complete Middle Tennessee State team, but there are certainly encouraging signs heading into Big Ten play. Disciplined football has been an integral key to their success, which can drastically improve a team’s chances in close games.

Ultimately, everyone will learn more about the Gopher football team by the time they host their homecoming game Oct. 21.