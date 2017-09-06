Time to run: 5 variables that impacted the Gophers’ week one rushing attack

Entering the season opener against Buffalo, a new system and culture installation — combined with depth concerns at certain position groups — left Gopher football fans with tempered expectations. Many fans still believed the Gophers would gash Buffalo’s run defense and cruise to an easy victory. However, Minnesota scratched and clawed against the Bulls in their first game. The main takeaway was a lack of consistency on the ground during their 17-7 season-opening win. The rushing attack improved as the game progressed, but the success wasn’t maintained through multiple carries.

Head coach P.J. Fleck knew questions would be asked about it during his post-game press conference.

“We did what we had to do to win the football game,” he said. “What we started to do was take two steps forward and a half step back.”

After watching tape and charting plays, it’s clear to see a few trends with the Gophers’ rushing attack.

Quarterbacks yield different results

Running backs Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith averaged a combined 3.5 yards per carry, but were unable to string together consistent rushes. Buffalo had the fourth-worst rushing defense in the country in 2016 and Minnesota’s running backs rushed for just 145 yards. There are a few variables that contributed to week one’s rushing inconsistencies, including the quarterback rotation and inexperience at key position groups.

Minnesota rushed the ball significantly better with quarterback Demry Croft in the game. After charting plays, there was nearly a 1.5 yards per carry difference when Croft was on the field. With Rhoda in charge, the Gophers’ running backs tallied just 59 yards on 21 carries (2.81 YPC). Conversely, the running backs combined to post 86 yards on 20 carries (4.30 YPC) when Croft was at the helm. More importantly, each running back notched their longest runs of the evening with Croft in the game. Some of this can be attributed to Croft’s ability to keep defensive units honest. The safeties are forced to respect his legs and the defensive front can’t key on the running backs. Defenses are unable to stack the box and completely abandon defending the edge, or Croft will take off for a long run.

It was clear to see the offensive flow with Demry Croft on the final drive of the game. Rodney Smith broke free for a 10-yard run, while Shannon Brooks notched rushes of eight, four and three yards. During the same drive, Croft took off twice for 14 total yards and pushed the team into field goal range. Earlier in the game, Croft led the team on a 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive and maximized the system, along with the playmakers around him. The team might elect to give Croft more reps in Saturday’s game vs. Oregon State to evaluate the quarterbacks with even reps.

Finding a rhythm in the passing game

If Conor Rhoda continues to play quarterback, it will be necessary to establish rhythm in the passing game. The example was provided during the first four drives of the game. The quarterbacks combined to complete four of their six total passes for 103 yards and it loosened up interior rushing lanes for the running backs. On the fourth series, the team averaged 4.4 yards per carry, sparking a 10-play, 64-yard scoring drive. If the quarterbacks can complete a high volume of short-to-intermediate passes and prevent turnovers, it will force defenses to shift their approach. When the quarterbacks struggled to complete passes, the running game clamped up. More importantly, the team performed better when they moved the ball in early downs to set up third-and-short situations.

A simple gameplan

Overall, the Gophers kept their gameplan very simple on the ground, as well. The coaches ran a plethora of basic inside zone rushing concepts and limited their creativity. Everyone should expect to see a more complex approach in the future. There will likely be more buck sweeps, pulling guards, and a few power sets as the season progresses.

Some of the rushing issues were related to issues up front, too. The interior struggled to get a strong push and there were moments where the guards really struggled to maintain position. The offensive line lacked physicality during stretches of the game and it allowed the interior of Buffalo’s defensive line to win up front. The starting five didn’t appear to have complete continuity, which is something they’ll need to develop. With injuries that occurred in the spring and fall, they need more time to work together.

Taking advantage of the Beavers

This week is the perfect opportunity to get back on track against an Oregon Stare defense that was gashed by Colorado State and Portland State to open the season. The Beavers allowed almost 200 yards on the ground, including a 4.4 yards per carry average and three touchdowns against Colorado State. Their defensive ends have struggled to contain the edge and their front-seven missed a high volume of tackles. Minnesota’s coaching staff could tweak its approach on the ground and potentially try a different quarterback rotation this week. Perhaps the 9-to-5 drive split from last week could be shifted in favor of Croft.

Experimenting with the rotation

As noted above, there were many variables that contributed to the inconsistences in the Gophers’ running game. Minnesota has one of the best running back duos in the country, but moving forward, a major key will be establishing a rhythm and identity on offense. It not only keeps defensive units on their toes, but maximizes the potential of all playmakers within the system. The first night might be a mirage, but the numbers provide a glimpse at what sophomore quarterback Demry Croft can bring to the offense. Sometimes the first game can lead to murky perceptions of where a team is at, but the time to experiment is in non-conference play.

With that idea in mind, the Gophers might want to consider playing quarterback Demry Croft more against Oregon State to truly evaluate their offense. It might lead to a different result nobody saw coming.