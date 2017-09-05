Wildfires cause concern about air quality for Gophers-Oregon State football game

There is a chance the start time of the Gophers’ game on Saturday at Oregon State could be moved or, worst case, the date of the game could be changed.

This comes because of air quality concerns in the state that have resulted from several wildfires. The Oregonian/OregonLive website reported Tuesday that the Pac-12 is monitoring the situation for both the Gophers- Oregon State game and Oregon-Nebraska game. The latter is scheduled to be played in Eugene, while the former is scheduled for Corvallis.

The Gophers-Oregon State game is due to kickoff at 9 p.m. central time. The Oregonian reported that though forecasts call for showers later this week, air quality in Eugene was deemed “hazardous” by the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency as of Tuesday morning.

In an e-mail to the newspaper, Andrew Walker, the Pac-12’s vice president of public affairs, wrote: “Oregon and Oregon State have been working closely with the relevant regional air protection agency, the Pac-12, and their own medical personnel to monitor and assess the air quality situation since the fires broke out.

“Based upon the information provided by the air protection agency and the expert health and safety advice of the respective University medical professionals, a decision will be made on whether or not to adjust game times and/or dates with the safety of student-athletes and fans as a priority.”

The decision, according to Walker, will be based on the air quality readings before the game and the advice of medical professionals.

Steve Fenk, an associate athletic director at Oregon State, expressed optimism in an e-mail to the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the game will be played at its scheduled time at Reser Stadium.

“Although it is not great here now due to smoke from the many forest fires across this state, the weather patterns are changing, and thus the smoke will be gone by Thursday,” Fenk wrote. “So, unless something really changes between now and then, it will perfect here this weekend. We might even get some rain Friday, which would be a blessing.”