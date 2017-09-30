Zulgad: Gophers enter as big favorites, but end up getting run over by Terps

MINNEAPOLIS – The Gophers entered their Big Ten opener on Saturday as 12-point favorites against visiting Maryland.

There was good reason for this.

The Terps were coming off a 28-point loss to Central Florida in which backup quarterback Kasim Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury. This left Maryland starting third-string QB Max Bortenschlager and presented P.J. Fleck with what appeared to be an excellent opportunity to win in his first Big Ten game as coach at Minnesota.

The final: Maryland 31, Gophers 24.

Welcome to Gophers football, P.J., where disappointment seems to lurk around every corner. It wasn’t long after Saturday’s loss that some began looking at the Gophers’ schedule and wondering if there’s a victory left on it.

“We didn’t deserve to win (this) football game,” Fleck said. “You look at why and how we win football games, that was flipped over on us tonight, and that’s the result. We’re not deep enough, we don’t have enough talent in terms of top to bottom. We had to pull some redshirts this afternoon, especially when Antoine (Winfield) went down.

“You’ve got to give them credit. They have incredible athletes and I think you can see that. You look at the recruiting classes over the last few years, that’s what you can see. You see guys out there making plays.”

There is no question the Gophers were hurt when Winfield, the most talented member of their secondary, went out in the first quarter because of what appeared to be a hamstring injury. The Gophers also played without starting safety Duke McGhee, who sat out because of disciplinary reasons.

Fleck has long established that his team is shorthanded in certain areas, but that doesn’t get past the fact that Maryland was starting its No. 3 quarterback on the road. The folks in Las Vegas didn’t make Minnesota nearly a two touchdown favorite for no reason. The Gophers blew an opportunity here.

It wasn’t difficult to figure out why the Gophers are now 3-1 and 0-1 in the conference.

Minnesota’s run game, led by the duo of Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks, was believed to be a strength entering this season, but the Gophers ended up being outgained 262 to 80 on the ground.

Maryland shredded the Gophers’ run defense for 5.6 yards per carry; the Gophers averaged 2.6 yards as the Conor Rhoda-led read option offense failed to fool the Terps. It didn’t help that Rhoda only ended up with one rushing attempt, leaving the defense not having to guess about who might carry the ball.

The Gophers’ defense also could not stop Maryland on third down. The Terps entered Saturday converting only 23 percent of their third downs, putting them 128th out of 130 teams nationally, but were able to capitalize on nine of 16 opportunities (56 percent) at TCF Bank Stadium.

Despite their struggles, the Gophers were able to tie the score at 24 with 3 minutes, 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Brooks scored on a 1-yard run. This came after wide receiver Eric Carter lunged to make an outstanding diving catch of Rhoda’s 35-yard pass at the Maryland 1-yard line on a second-and-26 play.

It was the exact type of throw that could make you forget about the fact Rhoda had completed only four of 10 passes for 72 yards with an interception as the Gophers’ trailed by seven at halftime.

But Maryland came right back, starting the ensuing drive from their own 26-yard line. On second-and-5 from the Gophers 34, junior running back Ty Johnson ran up the middle for a too-easy-touchdown to give the Terps a 31-24 lead.

The Gophers botched Maryland’s kickoff and started from their own 4 with 1:10 left. Two Rhoda incompletions were followed by a terrible pass that was picked off by cornerback JC Jackson. What was left of the announced crowd of 43,511 headed for the exits on a gorgeous fall afternoon.

“I told (the players) in there, ‘We did not deserve to win the football game,” Fleck said. “The great thing about the Big Ten is if you do not deserve to win football games, you are not going to win them.

“There might be two teams in the league that are good enough, with enough talent and depth, to be able to not play well and win. But where we are at, we cannot play that way and win. That is what we have to be able to clean up. That is why we play sound football. In certain areas we did not play sound football and it caught up to us.”

For many Gophers followers, it also left a familiar feeling.