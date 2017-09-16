Zulgad: Gophers finish undefeated in non-conference but plenty of questions remain

MINNEAPOLIS – The Gophers were expected to get their best test of the non-conference season on Saturday when they faced Conference USA member Middle Tennessee at TCF Bank Stadium.

It didn’t happen.

Minnesota’s 34-3 rout of the Blue Raiders came in part because Middle Tennessee starting quarterback Brent Stockstill (shoulder) was unable to play and dynamic wide receiver Richie James limped off after a first-quarter carry and returned for only one more play.

Stockstill, who had passed for 435 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions through two games, was replaced by inferior sophomore John Urzua. Middle Tennessee, coming off a seven-point victory at Syracuse last week, was no match for the Gophers.

The victory gave the Gophers a 3-0 nonconference record in P.J. Fleck’s first season as coach. Fleck is the first Minnesota coach to start his Gophers career 3-0 since Murray Warmath opened with four consecutive wins in 1954.

That sounds good but doesn’t mean much.

What Fleck and Co., don’t know is if this early-season success carries any real meaning as the Gophers gets set to start Big Ten play a week from next Saturday against Maryland. An unimpressive 17-7 victory over Buffalo in the opener was followed by a 48-14 rout of an atrocious Oregon State club last Saturday in Corvallis.

“Getting there, getting there,” Fleck said when asked if he had a better sense of his team. “You kind of look at everything from a helicopter view as a head football coach. You can’t be right in the middle of it at times. What makes you the head coach is the ability to levitate and be able to see everything within the program from above.

“I know who we are. That doesn’t mean the next week you’re going to see all this fancy stuff because I know who we are. We’re going to be who we are and we’re going to play to the strengths of this football team. … I think I have a better feel of where we are but, again, we’ve lost some guys along the way. We’re going to have other people step in that still haven’t played, so I don’t know how we are going to react. That’s just part of the process.”

The Gophers defense played well on Saturday – Minnesota did not surrender a second-half point in its three non-conference games – but judging its performance was far more difficult given whom Middle Tennessee was missing.

The defense did get a significant lift in the second quarter when safety Jacob Huff stepped in front of Urzua’s third-down pass for Shane Tucker and returned the interception 67 yards for a touchdown and a 20-3 lead that the Gophers took into halftime.

The Blue Raiders run game finished with 46 yards on 15 carries, making it the third consecutive game in which a Minnesota opponent did not get anywhere near 100 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Gophers used the running back tandem of Rodney Smith and Kobe McCrary to gain the majority of their 221 yards on the ground. Smith, who left with an injury after the first half, had 107 yards on 16 carries and the 6-foot-1, 240-pound McCrary also went for 107 yards on 23 attempts and also had three touchdowns.

Junior Shannon Brooks, who usually forms the Gophers’ one-two rushing punch with Smith, was held out because of injury, although Fleck said, “I think Shannon might have been able to play.”

One game after completing 7 of 8 passes for 158 yards against Oregon State, Conor Rhoda hit on 11 of 18 passes for 122 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who had touchdown receptions of 61 and 67 yards, respectively, to open the first two games, was held to two catches for 14 yards Saturday.

The Gophers’ offensive line clearly has made strides since looking below average in the opener against Buffalo, thus helping the run game, but it will be interesting to see what happens when the competition improves and the passing game becomes more important.

“What I want to be able to do is get more people involved,” Fleck said. “Right now, we’re doing what it takes to win. Do I think that’s going to be enough? I think we’ve got to be able to become more balanced but that means other people have to be able to make plays and we need other people to step up and step in. But, again, we have to be extremely creative, too. … But at the end of the day, we’ve got to be able to play better. … We’re going to do everything to make sure that we play to the strengths of our football team.”

Will that be enough to win in the Big Ten?

That remains a question mark when it comes to these Gophers.