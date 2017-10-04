How can the Gophers’ defense bounce back at Purdue?

The Gophers’ defense allowed more than 400 yards of total offense last week, including 262 on the ground. The defense will need to bounce back quickly against a Purdue offense that will test the unit’s discipline. The Gophers’ defense will see plenty of creative concepts and deep vertical passing. It will test a depleted secondary featuring true freshman Kendarian Handy-Holly. The Gophers will need to correct the mistakes they made on defense in order to compete in an important Big Ten road game.

After ranking in the top-ten of numerous defensive categories, the Gophers’ defense was challenged by a Maryland team with a plethora of offensive weapons. Minnesota struggled to tackle effectively in space, which created extra yards after contact for Maryland pass catchers. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. left the game with an injury and safety Duke McGhee was suspended. Winfield Jr. will likely miss this week with a hamstring strain and P.J. Fleck said McGhee will remain out. This leaves the Gophers’ inexperienced secondary with depth concerns as they enter an important road game at Purdue. Fleck has hinted at the possibility of transitioning wide receivers to defensive back to help their depth. Purdue ranks in the top third of college programs with 254.8 passing yards per game.

They also rank 48th in pass attempts per game (36.0). The Boilermakers will test the Gophers through the air around 30 or 40 times on Saturday. They will spread the field like Maryland did last week. Head coach Jeff Brohm’s offense is up-tempo, explosive and features plenty of misdirection. This isn’t a good recipe for a defense that will be without key contributors in their secondary. Purdue has been using a quarterback by committee system between David Blough and Elijah Sindelar. Both of them can stretch the field, especially Blough, who carved up the Gophers for 391 yards and four touchdowns last season. They run plenty of vertical route combinations up the seam to test the safeties. Expect Jeff Brohm to dial up a gameplan that features plenty of deep route combinations. The Boilermakers were on a bye last week, which gave Brohm extra time to craft his attack.

More importantly, the Gophers were unable to dictate the tempo last Saturday against Maryland and it was a contributing factor in their 31-24 loss. Maryland rushed for 262 yards and dominated the first half time of possession. The Terps ran the ball well, which placed them in more favorable late down situations. Minnesota couldn’t run the ball offensively and had no answer to stop the opposing attack either. It was one of the major differences in the game.

The Gophers displayed poor gap integrity in run support and allowed open cutback lanes throughout the day. There were also a few plays where the defensive ends lost contain and gave up the edge. The absence of both Winfield and McGhee was also noticeable in backside run support. Their physicality and presence when playing around the box played an integral role in the success of Minnesota’s rush defense. Maryland had plenty of cutbacks lanes to redirect runs. This is worrisome as Jeff Brohm uses a ton of misdirection to confuse and toy with opposing defenses. He is a very creative play caller and loves to keep defenses guessing with his approach. The Boilermakers will run trick plays and odd formations from time-to-time. They love to use quick hitting bubble and tunnel screens to get players like wide receiver Jackson Anthrop in space. The Gophers will need to play more disciplined with their alignments and gap responsibilities to handle the Purdue offense. More importantly, they must tackle better in space to prevent chunk plays. Maryland established an offensive groove, which put the Gophers on their heels for most of the game. This is something that can’t happen in future games.

In order to be victorious in the Big Ten, Minnesota must win the turnover margin. It was an integral component of their success in non-conference play. They were unable to create takeaways and committed two turnovers on offense. Safety Jacob Huff had an interception go through his hands, which would have been a key play in the game. Purdue is in the top-20 of turnover margin, so creating takeaways will be extra important to establish an advantage. Setting the offense up with a short field not only is favorable, but again helps control the time of possession. Fleck said after Saturday’s game that time of possession, taking care of the football and third down defense are all aspects needed for this team to win. They were unable to execute any of them last week. Playing well in all three phases of the game can shift the outcome of close matchups. Moving forward, they’ll need to get back to playing disciplined football.

Last week, Minnesota couldn’t put together a complete team performance against Maryland. They’ll need to do so against a Purdue team with a blossoming passing attack and a creative approach on offense. If they can’t, the Gophers could face another daunting challenge as they travel to West Lafayette.