How can the Gophers improve against the run?

One of the recipes for success as a football team centers around playing quality defense. In Big Ten play, the Gophers’ rush defense has been a clear weakness.

Over the past three games, the Gophers’ rush defense ranks 108th, allowing 213 yards per game to opposing running backs. The latest case was a 194-yard outburst by Michigan State running back LJ Scott on Saturday night. Minnesota has surrendered more than 130 yards to an individual running back in two of the past three games. It’s been a costly lapse for the Gophers and has drastically shifted the time of possession. Minnesota held the ball for just 1:32 in the third quarter last week. A variety of discipline issues, personnel limitations, and tackling have been contributing factors to their lack of success against the run.

Michigan State successfully schemed the Gophers to run edge plays, including a toss sweep. The Spartans’ offensive line did a great job of getting to the second level and opening holes. They also sealed the edge and had extensive success on backside running plays. This has been an issue the Gophers have faced over the past three weeks. Defensive ends have been losing contain and running backs have redirected to open cutback lanes. In addition, the defensive backs either got caught inside or were too deep to recover and make a play in space. There were several instances when a defensive back was in traffic and got sealed adjacent to the run stop lane.

Safety Duke McGhee helped in this capacity, but it has been clear to see the absence of Antoine Winfield Jr. — a versatile run support defensive back to help on backside runs. More importantly, the team hasn’t tackled well in space and running backs have picked up extensive yards after contact. LJ Scott was breaking tackles and Minnesota’s linebackers struggled to make stops when he was isolated 1-on-1 in space. There has been a discipline issue in executing assignments within multiple layers of the defense.

It’s also been slightly surprising to see Steven Richardson playing more one-technique defensive tackle this year.

One may think he would primarily line up in the three-technique to fully maximize his skill-set. He is currently lining up between the center and guard, but it would be best to see him playing on the outside shoulder of the guard. It is much tougher to double team a three-technique defensive tackle, which would help Richardson have more opportunities to get 1-on-1 matchups. He plays powerfully, but with light feet and speed. Quickness is the one trait an evaluator looks for when he wants to peg a defensive tackle as a three-technique. I believe playing Richardson more at three-technique might help the Gophers’ rush defense get interior pressure to redirect runs. In addition, it would help create more favorable matchups on the defensive line to help get after the passer. The team has tallied the third-fewest sacks (9.0) in the Big Ten. The Gophers must start manufacturing pressure without sending a rush because they need to play more coverage. When the coaches sent rushers or twisted inside, Michigan State ran hard to the edge or off tackle for a big gain. It also opened up more play action passing looks, which illustrates the balancing act the coaches face.

The Gophers’ defensive front has struggled off the edge and some of it can be related to the size and length mismatches Minnesota faces in those spots. They lack the necessary personnel to run a full-blown 4-3 defense. If the team wants to stick with their hybrid 3-4 defensive look, they’ll need to inject a few more recruiting classes to start seeing the desired results. Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin and Winston DeLattiboudere are all young players trying to learn new roles, too. It would be worth adding more length on the edge to handle some of the power running teams they’ll see in the Big Ten. They could permanently move to a full-time 3-4 defense, but they would need to recruit more prototype pass rushers to make it sustainable.

Currently, four Big Ten schools list their primary defensive scheme as a 3-4. A few other schools run a hybrid system, but the vast majority have maintained a 4-3 philosophy on defense. Nebraska most recently switched to a 3-4 and Wisconsin has found success since they left the 4-3 system. Perhaps the Gophers will return to running this defense when they inject more personnel and depth into the roster. They need to find physical defensive ends with length that can get off blocks to kick runs inside. Right now, teams are setting the edge and testing backside run support and linebacker discipline to fight through blocks.

It appears some of the defensive issues could be related to personnel, but inexperience is shining through, too. The Gophers have just eight players on defense that have started ten or more games in their career. Some of the discipline issues against the run will get better with additional experience, but Michigan State did an excellent job of scheming to attack the edge. Other teams will likely scheme Minnesota this way, and when adjustments are made, play-action looks may be more favorable across the middle. The Gophers must stop the run to compete in games, because they don’t have a high-powered offense to keep up. In addition, they’ve been worn down late in games because the time of possession has been so lopsided.

If the Gophers want to win three more games and become bowl-eligible, they’ll need to start stopping the run or it will continue to negatively impact the other two phases of the game.