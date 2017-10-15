Gophers change quarterbacks, suffer close loss to Michigan State

Michigan State running back LJ Scott rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans ran past the Gophers for a 30-27 win at TCF Bank Stadium. In a night that featured stagnant first half offense, Minnesota made a quarterback change. Sophomore Demry Croft took over for senior Conor Rhoda and led the Gophers on three scoring drives, completing 11 of his 20 passes for 163 yards. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson added three receiving touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Gophers dropped their third straight conference game.

Gophers make a quarterback change

The coaches decided to make a quarterback change at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter, bringing sophomore Demry Croft into the game. Croft got the offense moving and stepped into the pocket to complete a 21-yard pass to Tyler Johnson. A few plays later, his arm was hit, but he threw into double coverage with a safety over the top. The pass was intercepted, halting a drive that showed signs of life for the Gophers’ offense. The Gophers had the ball for just 1:32 in the third quarter. When they finally regained possession, Croft connected with wide receiver Tyler Johnson for a 28-yard score. He took off for several runs and connected with Johnson for scores of 17 and 9 yards. The defense respected Croft’s legs and it opened up more opportunities for playmakers. Additional explosive plays followed as Croft slowly picked apart the defense. The run-pass option looks appeared to flow better, but it will be worth seeing him play a complete game, instead of in late fourth quarter prevent situations.

Rhoda struggles, Mark Williams shows potential

A rainy night and a weather delay helped the Gophers force an early takeaway. Minnesota recovered a bobbled snap by Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger inside the Spartans three-yard-line. However, Conor Rhoda fumbled a snap and threw two consecutive incompletions. It was a tough start for a Gophers offense that accumulated -4 total yards on their first three drives. Later in the first half, they were unable to capitalize off a turnover and fumbled inside the ten-yard-line. Rhoda lost control of snaps and struggled to go through his progressions.

On a third down play, he failed to execute his reads and didn’t find the outlet option on the backside. Rhoda was drifting in the pocket and backpedaling, rather than climbing the pocket. In the first quarter, the Gophers had just one first down and 23 yards of total offense on 16 plays.

Rhoda later missed a wide-open Mark Williams, who had more than seven yards of separation on the defensive back. Williams saw more playing time and was open on three passing plays because of his starts and quick angles. He was gaining 5-7 yards of separation off the line of scrimmage because of his ability to sell routes. Williams finished the night with two catches for 43 yards, including a 22-yard grab. He will continue to see playing time as the Gophers search for playmakers. In addition, wide receiver Tyler Johnson also continued his strong season, grabbing three touchdowns. He was running effective routes off vertical stems and other concepts.

Gophers’ rushing attack stopped

Entering the game, Michigan State had the 12th ranked rush defense in the country. They slowed a Gophers’ rushing attack that ranked third in the Big Ten. Minnesota averaged just 2.7 yards per carry and the offense didn’t get adequate push up front. When Croft was in the game, it appeared interior lanes opened and he sprinted for 31 yards on seven attempts. He also found playmakers up the field as linebackers bit down hard for the run-pass option looks. The running game may find more life if the Gophers commit to making a quarterback change. However, the offensive line will certainly need to get healthy and improve its performance, too.

LJ Scott runs wild on the Gophers’ defense

The Gophers’ defense has been struggling with backside runs and LJ Scott was picking up chunks of yardage on those plays. Safety Duke McGhee’s return helped limit the damage from these plays, but the Michigan State offense line was winning the battles up front. The Spartans pulled guards to the edge and took advantage of Minnesota’s length and size mismatches at defensive end. LJ Scott was using his vision to get outside and used his cutbacks to create off the backside. Scott rushed for 194 yards on 25 carries and added a 26-yard reception off a delayed screen pass. The defensive line really struggled to handle the Spartans’ physicality and Scott wore the entire unit down as the game progressed. Michigan State developed a solid gameplan to expose the Gophers’ weaknesses on the edge.

Minnesota’s defense created a takeaway when Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke forced a pass across the middle and safety Duke McGhee jumped the route. McGhee’s presence in the backend helped limit chunk plays and decreased the target success rate on his half of the field. In addition, cornerback Kunle Ayinde put together a strong performance. He had a notable pass breakup and two solid plays in run support. In his small sample size of reps, he has shown an ability to be physical around the box. Defensive tackle Steven Richardson forced a fumble in the fourth quarter and has been relatively quiet this season as he plays less three technique in the system. The Gophers’ defense created three takeaways, but their inability to stop the run put a damper on their opportunistic ways.

Is it Croft time?

The Gophers made a late change at quarterback and it appeared to make a difference in their offensive flow. Perhaps some of his performance was related to Michigan State playing soft coverage late in the matchup. It certainly would be interesting to see Croft play a full game to unleash more of a dual-threat gameplan. The coaching staff clearly wasn’t running their full arsenal of plays, which might provide a spark for an offense that badly needs balance.