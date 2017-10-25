The Gophers’ offensive line is quietly playing well

The Gophers rushed for 292 yards in last week’s game against Illinois, led by an impressive performance from running back Kobe McCrary. His powerful running style and superb balance allowed Minnesota to exploit one of the worst rushing defenses in the Big Ten. Everyone has talked about the success of Minnesota’s running backs, but their offensive line has been equally impressive.

The unit has allowed the third-fewest sacks (4) in college football, while opening rushing lanes for the third-best rushing attack in the Big Ten.

The pocket has been clean for each quarterback to move and it’s helped extend plays. The Gophers have thrown passes on just 33 percent of their total plays, which has drastically lowered the reps. However, after watching back tape from each game, the small sample size has yielded positive results. They have shown growth every week, but Saturday’s performance was by far the best.

It is easy to see the instruction of offensive line coach Ed Warinner starting to take form with a young group of offensive linemen. Warinner joined Fleck’s staff after running Ohio State’s offense. He is widely considered one of the best offensive line coaches and recruiters in the country. Warinner’s 33 years of coaching experience has certainly made an impact on the Gophers’ offensive line.

Prior to the 2017 season, Minnesota lost a combined 65 starts between three players on the offensive line as Tyler Moore and Connor Mayes transferred and Jonah Pirsig graduated. More importantly, they faced a litany of injuries that limited their continuity in spring ball. The ability to adapt with limited personnel, while producing results on the field is a testament to Warinner’s coaching skills. The offensive line has also done a great job of executing the zone blocking concepts this offense features.

As the season progressed, the offensive line managed to hold up despite separate absences from center Jared Weyler and tackle Nick Connelly. Weyler has returned and made a huge impact as a leader and communicator inside. It was important to have him making calls at center to manage the inexperience among the offensive line.

Before his injury, Nick Connelly was ranked sixth in pass blocking efficiency among Big Ten tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. The team has been forced to try moving Garrison Wright to tackle or substituting redshirt freshman Sam Schlueter into the right tackle spot. The performance level has been average in comparison to Connelly, but the escape ability of Croft has helped mask this problem.

At the other spots, left tackle Donnell Greene is developing into a formidable NFL prospect as he receives more instruction. Prior to this season, Greene was playing off raw talent. He has tightened up his footwork and displayed a more noticeable attention to detail. He isn’t just showing up as a pass protector, but he is sealing the edge as a run blocker and developing improved vision to find defenders in the second level.

The interior of the offensive line has also shown progress every week. Conner Olson played a pivotal role in Minnesota’s rushing success against Illinois by entering the second level and finishing blocks. The team also moved Garrison Wright back to left guard to fully maximize his skill-set. Wright is more of a natural guard because of his frame and the footwork he has developed at the position. The interior did a great job of down blocking hard to open holes for the running backs.

The Gophers are averaging 4.2 yards per carry and finished with 5.3 last week. Ohio State and Wisconsin are the only two Big Ten programs with more total rushing yards than Minnesota. It’s particularly impressive considering the Gophers struggled to run the ball, tallying only 80 yards on 31 carries in a Week 4 matchup with Maryland. Minnesota ran the ball for 227 yards against Purdue, but struggled to take care of the football or find a passing game.

Quarterback Demry Croft entered against Michigan State and additional rushing lanes opened as the edge was defended. Minnesota’s rushing success against Illinois was partly attributed to the Fighting Illini’s poor run defense, but Croft’s presence clearly opened more lanes within the interior gaps. Croft can run out of zone-read looks to keep the defense honest, which makes it difficult for teams to disrespect the quarterback’s legs. It also has prevented opponents from stacking the box and putting a major strain on the offensive line. There certainly were games when the unit struggled to get a consistent push, but some of this wasn’t self-inflicted. Saturday’s performance showed what the combination of a dual-threat quarterback and a solid offensive line performance can do for the running game.

However, the Gophers will need quarterback Demry Croft to take care of the ball and make better decisions as a passer to fully take advantage of the offensive line’s success. Croft has been presented an excellent opportunity to succeed with solid pass protection and a running game that’s catching fire. Now, he’ll need to control the game and prevent debilitating turnovers.

If the Gophers had been playing a quality opponent on Saturday, the mistakes he made would have likely squandered an impressive day by Kobe McCrary and the offensive line. With road games at Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern on the horizon, the passing offense will need to find a semblance of order if the Gophers want to take advantage of above average performances from their offensive line.