Hockey Half Hour Notebook: Newfound respect in Gophers-Hawks rivalry

Minnesota and North Dakota first met on the hockey rink in the 1947-48 season, meaning Friday’s game between the Golden Gophers and Fighting Hawks will mark 70 years of this border rivalry.

There have been dozens of great games between the two programs, including one meeting in the NCAA title game. And in the past decade there have been some less-than-great moments, as the rivalry crossed into some disrespectful territory.

“All you’ve got to do is YouTube and you can see some interesting stuff that went on between the games – a few gloves on the ice, some interesting handshake lines, and maybe a bird flying through the arena,” Gophers coach Don Lucia said, making a sly reference to a one-fingered salute by former North Dakota coach Dave Hakstol that drew a suspension. “I think that adds to it.”

But with Hakstol in his third season coaching the Philadelphia Flyers, and the rivalry naturally cooling as the teams now play in different conferences, there seems to be a new level of respect brewing between these nationally-ranked teams.

“I know we had a great experience going down there last year. The intensity and the rivalry was renewed for the first time in a long time. It won’t be different here,” said North Dakota coach Brad Berry. Last fall the Gophers tied and won a pair of games in Minneapolis. “The biggest thing is us approaching the series as another weekend, a non-conference weekend and not getting too overboard on what goes into it. Just realizing that it is an old rival but it’s another weekend where we need to prove ourselves.”

Berry, who guided the Hawks to their eighth NCAA title two years ago in his first season at the helm, is a mellower departure from Hakstol and his staff, and Lucia envisions a more pure brand of hockey coming from both teams.

“I don’t anticipate a lot of stuff after the whistle, because I don’t think with the staff now I’ve seen them play that way,” Lucia said. “We had a great series last year, both games could’ve gone either way, very competitive, but for the most part it was whistle to whistle.”

Still, he semi-fondly recalls some of the more memorable interactions with North Dakota fans, both as a player and as a coach. While Lucia’s son Tony played for the Gophers, wearing number 12, he was a particular target of derision.

“Your cell phone number might be printed by a student in the stands. There might be a dead gopher on the ice. There might be somebody asking me behind the bench how 12 got on the team,” the elder Lucia said. “That’s the fun part. You’ve got the guy out of the tunnel who will be yelling at us up top. You’ve got to enjoy the atmosphere.”

The Gophers won the first-ever game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in 2001, but have not visited Grand Forks since the teams left the WCHA at the end of the 2012-13 season. A year later Minnesota and North Dakota ended up meeting in Philadelphia in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals, with the Gophers getting the game-winner with 0.6 seconds on the clock. When this series was announced, the Hawks also announced a $99 ticket price, and the games still sold out with no trouble.

The teams will play in Las Vegas next season, and in Minneapolis in two years, so for most of the Gophers, this will be their only trip to North Dakota. That seemingly just builds the expectation.

“Going into it you always hear it’s going to be sold out. We haven’t really played in an atmosphere like that. Duluth was pretty good, but there’s nothing like going to the Ralph,” said sophomore defenseman Ryan Lindgren. “You need to go into it and not really think about the fans. We have to play our game and stick together. You know they’re going to be all over you and be heckling you, but we need to stay together and not be out of control up there.”

If the fans are in control and the rivalry has taken a respectful turn, that’s even better.

Mavs sweep could be important in March

Boston University had never faced Minnesota State, Mankato, prior to last weekend’s two-gamer in Boston. One thinks the Terriers, formerly ranked second in the country, won’t be itching to welcome the Mavericks back to Commonwealth Avenue anytime soon, after the Mavs left town with 6-3 and 3-0 wins.

While the victories got MSU above .500 and vaulted them into the top 15 in the national polls, coach Mike Hastings was reflective in his thinking after game two, saying it meant as much about the WCHA’s non-conference record when it comes time to make out the NCAA playoff field of 16. The WCHA had a tough non-conference record a year ago, going 17-48-5 outside the league, and Michigan Tech – the league’s playoff champion – was the only team to make the NCAAs. By contrast the Big Ten sent three teams to the tournament, and the NCHC sent four.

“Our non-conference record last year as a league and ourselves personally can handcuff you at the end of the year. We don’t have a lot of (games) so when you play out of conference and you don’t win it makes that hill a little steeper to climb,” said Hastings, whose team was picked to win the WCHA regular season. “I’d be lying if I said between periods I wasn’t watching the scoreboard between periods from a league standpoint because it’s been an Achilles heel for us and we’re trying to progress from that standpoint. Hopefully our work this weekend helps with our book of work, but it doesn’t happen if we don’t keep going north.”

The Mavs’ greatest strength may lie in upperclassmen in goal, with senior Connor LaCouvee and junior Jason Pawloski getting wins over the weekend. MSU opens WCHA play this weekend, traveling to Bowling Green for a pair.

Remembering a respected ref

Stick salute to North Dakota, which has dedicated the officials’ locker room at Ralph Engelstad Arena in memory of Oliver “Butch” Mousseau. One of the best-liked and respected on-ice officials in college hockey, Mousseau passed away in March 2016 before a WCHA tournament game in Grand Rapids, Mich. Warming up before the game without a helmet on, Mousseau tripped and struck his head on the ice. He never regained consciousness and a few days later was pronounced dead of a brain hemorrhage at age 48.

The officials’ room at North Dakota’s now bears Mousseau’s name and a framed referee jersey with the number 12 that Mousseau wore.

Golden Grizzlies coming next?

Over the summer, the NHL and NHL Players Association announced an initiative aimed at helping college hockey grow. Announced at the NHL draft in Chicago, the University of Illinois was the first college to publicly explore adding hockey, and if all goes well the Illini could be the eighth Big Ten hockey school within a few years.

This week Oakland University in suburban Detroit got in on the act, announcing that they will explore the addition of Division I hockey. Oakland, located in Rochester, Mich., has 20,000 students and currently supports 16 Division I teams. Michigan is one of the nation’s amateur hockey hotbeds, putting Oakland in the middle of prime recruiting territory. If they add men’s and women’s hockey, Oakland would be the first Division I women’s program in the state.

“Oakland would be an exciting addition to the college hockey landscape,” said College Hockey Inc. executive director Mike Snee. “The state of Michigan has proven to be a thriving environment for men’s college hockey, and there is a distinct need for a Division I women’s program in the state. We are confident that NCAA hockey would thrive at Oakland and look forward to the results of the feasibility study.”

Arizona State was the most recent addition to the Division I college hockey landscape two years ago. There are currently 60 men’s programs.