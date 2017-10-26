Hockey Half Hour Notebook: Penalties a minor problem early for Gophers

As the final weekend of October approaches, the Gophers are off to a good start. They’re 3-3-0, ranked in the top 10 nationally, and facing two challenging games with 4-1-0 Clarkson visiting Minneapolis this weekend.

A little less time in the penalty box, and it might have been a great start, but infractions have been catching up with the Gophers early on. In a 2-1 win at North Dakota last Friday, they took five penalties. One night later, in a 4-0 loss, they took 10, and the Fighting Hawks scored three of their four goals on the power play. Especially early in the season, when the games are generally called tighter, that’s an issue.

“A big thing is our discipline, something we’ve talked about with the amount of penalties we’re taking,” said Gophers coach Don Lucia this week. The Gophers were whistled for a five-minute major penalty late in the first period of the Saturday game in North Dakota when Jack Glover was tossed for checking from behind. Lucia says those penalties are rare, but all of them are a problem. “Whether it’s the majors or whether it’s the hookings and the reach penalties, we have to eliminate that if you’re going to take another step as a team.”

In an earlier era of hockey, a coach might instruct his most physical player to deliver a crunching blow early to send a message. Today, with an added sensitivity toward hits that can injure, those highlight reel hits almost always result in a penalty or worse. Lucia and his staff instead concentrate on physical play that results in puck possession.

“For me it’s not the big hit. When we try to coach physicality, it’s just the little one-on-one puck battles that you can win with your stick or your body or body position,” Lucia said. “You’re not going to get a lot of big hits in a game. This day and age, if there is a big hit, most of the time the ref’s going to call a penalty whether it is one or not. So it’s the small area battles that we’re focused on.”

The Gophers penalty kill is statistically worst in the Big Ten, with opponents scoring 10 times on 33 power plays.

Brothers battle in Bemidji ends in a split

Air Force coach Frank Serratore and his team headed home from Bemidji State on Sunday with a win, but no real bragging rights to be had. His team won 5-1 on Saturday night, after his brother Tom’s team – the host Beavers – had won 4-1 on Friday.

“We got our first loss, but we also got a pretty big win on Saturday. We were bad on Friday,” said Frank Serratore, after his nephew Matt – Tom’s son – scored the only goal for the Falcons. Frank’s son, also named Tom, played four seasons for the Gophers, finishing in 2014. “I didn’t know if we were bad or they were just that good. It was a little bit scary because they took it to us. Bemidji dismantled us.”

The Falcons are currently ranked in the top 20 and are one of the contenders in Atlantic Hockey after falling one game shy of the Frozen Four last season. For the Beavers, who were picked for second in the WCHA, the conference slate opens at home this weekend with Ferris State coming to visit.

“We’re at that point where we’re probably ready for a road trip, but I’d rather open the conference schedule at home,” said Tom Serratore. The Beavers are 2-1-1 and received votes in the latest national polls after beating nationally-ranked Air Force and Minnesota Duluth so far.

Huskies resting on their laurels

St. Cloud State is off this weekend, resting up for their NCHC openers a week later at home versus Minnesota Duluth. The Huskies are one of three undefeated teams in college hockey at 5-0-0 and have moved up to second in the national polls (behind defending national champ Denver) after sweeping Boston College last weekend in St. Cloud.

On Friday the Huskies trailed 2-0 in the second period, then scored five unanswered for a 5-2 win. They wasted no time on Saturday, leading 3-0 after a period en route to a 3-1 win over the Eagles.

“Great first period. That’s the best period we’ve had of our five games,” Huskies coach Bob Motzko said after the sweep. “Everybody was going, special teams were going, our penalty kill was outstanding tonight.”

After a fifth-place finish in the NCHC last season the Huskies missed a trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012. They returned all of their 10 leading scorers from a year ago, and have upperclassmen leading the way so far, and some notable contributions in goal from Slovakian freshman David Hrenak.