P.J. Fleck tries to keep ’em guessing, but Demry Croft expected to start at QB for Gophers

Although it will be a surprise if Demry Croft doesn’t start at quarterback on Saturday for the Gophers in their homecoming game against Illinois, coach P.J. Fleck refused to reveal that information Tuesday.

The depth chart listed Croft or Conor Rhoda as the starter and Fleck said the two had split reps. “I want to continue to watch them perform,” Fleck said, “and hopefully, by tomorrow, I’m narrowing it down closer.”

The Gophers are 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten, having lost their past three to conferences foes Maryland, Purdue and Michigan State. Rhoda started all three of those games, but was lifted in the second quarter Saturday after struggling against the Spartans in a 30-27 loss at TCF Bank Stadium. He completed only five of 12 passes for 53 yards and his miscues proved costly.

Croft, who returned to the roster the previous week after serving a three-game suspension for breaking an unspecified team rule, completed 11 of 20 passes for 163 yards with an interception and three touchdowns. All three went to Tyler Johnson as the Gophers attempted to rally in the fourth quarter.

Croft also rushed for 31 yards on seven carries. Rhoda had minus-10 yards on two carries. For the season, Croft has 127 yards rushing on 14 carries with one touchdown; Rhoda has been no threat in the run game, gaining only 18 yards on 17 carries. That leaves the Gophers’ offense far too predictable.

Fleck likely wants to keep Illinois coach Lovie Smith guessing, although Smith told reporters Monday that he is expecting Croft to get the start.

“(Croft and Rhoda) know that we could possibly need to continue to keep playing both of them at some point throughout the year, so we have to get them both ready,” Fleck said. “They know that and they are handling it in a very mature way because I haven’t necessarily told them what we’re doing.”

Like everyone else, they have probably figured it out.