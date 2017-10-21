Rodney Smith and Kobe McCrary propel the Gophers past Illinois

When running backs Kobe McCrary and Rodney Smith share the backfield, a dominant rushing performance usually follows. For the second time this season, Smith and McCrary each rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. Despite a Minnesota offense that struggled throughout the day, a 75-yard touchdown drive, featuring 12 straight rushing plays, lifted the Gophers past Illinois, 24-17.

McCrary powers the Gophers’ ground game

Running back Kobe McCrary replaced Shannon Brooks, who missed Saturday’s game with an injury. He was running with powerful jumpcuts and balance to pick up yards after contact. For the third time in McCrary’s career, he rushed for more than 100 yards. During one drive, he sprinted for 63 yards on eight carries, but the offense stalled inside the five-yard-line.

Minnesota ran the ball effectively throughout the day, specifically with McCrary. The Gophers often used Rodney Smith as a decoy off a jet sweep look and ran with McCrary. Smith can be used more in this capacity, especially as a receiver in the flat. The Gophers abandoned the run on two second half drives and finally went back to it on a critical fourth quarter drive. Minnesota used 12 straight running plays to fuel a 75-yard scoring drive with 4:20 left. Kobe McCrary finished the day with 24 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown. Rodney Smith added another 19 carries for 103 yards as the Gophers took advantage of a poor Illinois rush defense.

Croft struggles in his first start

Quarterback Demry Croft was forcing passes into traffic and the passing offense lacked explosion throughout the game. They were unable to finish drives, and at times, couldn’t move the ball. It is clear to see the lack of playmakers the Gophers have at the wide receiver position, but Croft made poor decisions. He completed just 5 of his 15 passes for 47 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Minnesota was running the ball well, but didn’t use play-action to capitalize off their success on the ground. They finally did when Croft found Tyler Johnson for a 19-yard gain. The positive gain was erased after Croft threw into double coverage with pressure in his face. The pass was intercepted and halted a promising 8-play, 44-yard drive. Croft was nearly picked off twice and added another poor interception in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota opens the game with a scoring drive

The Gophers picked up 64 rushing yards on an 8-play, 72-yard touchdown drive, capped by an 8-yard Tyler Johnson touchdown reception. Minnesota ran the ball successfully with the duo of Rodney Smith and Kobe McCrary. Smith broke a tackle in space to pick up 11 yards and Kobe McCrary showed impressive balance to notch 26 yards. To close the drive, Croft found wide receiver Tyler Johnson for his fourth touchdown in two games. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca took a page out of Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid’s playbook by running a “hi-low” concept to spark Johnson’s touchdown reception. However, on the five drives following the Johnson score, the Gophers had just 66 yards on 18 plays.

Minnesota has continually struggled to find playmakers through the air. Not only because of a limited passing game, but a lack of playmakers. The Gophers had just one true wide receiver catch a pass. Tyler Johnson had two catches for 27 yards and a score. Otherwise, the Gophers didn’t have a single wide receiver tally a reception. Minnesota prioritized running the ball late in the game, but they probably could have done this sooner. They settled for a field goal in the red zone and didn’t run the ball three times. It allowed the Fighting Illini to stay close throughout the game, despite Minnesota dominating on the ground.

Run defense has moments, but does enough to win

The Gophers still struggled to stop the run throughout the game. Following a fumble inside the 15-yard-line by running back Rodney Smith, Illinois ran more pulling concepts to get to the edge. Running back RaVon Bonner ran for an easy six-yard score, following blockers in the second level. Through the first two drives, Illinois rushed for 27 yards on four carries, accumulating a 6.75 yards per carry average. Minnesota finally clamped down on Illinois’ fifth drive allowing just 10 yards on three carries. However, Illinois’ top running backs still rushed for 4.8 yards per carry and had success when running to the edge. The Minnesota rush defense was better in the second half, which made a big difference in this game. They at least prevented chunk plays, which was a past issue.

Gophers use stunts up front, force three takeaways

Minnesota took advantage of the inexperience on the Illinois offensive line. The Fighting Illini started four freshman up front and defensive coordinator Robb Smith ran stunts and twists to cause confusion. Edge rusher Carter Coughlin stunted inside to sack quarterback Jeff George Jr. for a 9-yard-loss. The Gophers used different concepts up front to create more pressure without jeopardizing the inexperience in their secondary.

Minnesota’s defense forced a takeaway after a big hit by defensive tackle Merrick Jackson, but a missed 37-yard field goal squandered the opportunity. Jackson had his best game of the season, notching two run stops and a strong hit that forced a fumble. The interior of the Gophers’ defensive line was getting more pressure, which helped the second half run defense.

The Gophers’ defense was unable to capitalize in the second half after defensive end Winston DeLattiboudere stripped Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. Minnesota couldn’t recover the fumble and a 28-yard field goal tied the game at ten with 10:06 left.

The defense made up for the lapse when linebacker Jonathan Celestin intercepted freshman quarterback Cam Thomas for a 31-yard score with 4:20 left. Celestin beautifully read Thomas’ eyes and snatched the pass for a game-cinching score.