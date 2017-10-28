Struggling offense proves costly in Gophers’ 17-10 loss at Iowa

An anemic offensive performance put a damper on a solid defensive effort by the Gophers in Iowa City. Quarterback Demry Croft completed just 9 of his 29 passes as Minnesota dropped their eighth straight road game against Iowa, 17-10.

Defense settles down after quick score

The Hawkeyes quickly went in the direction of a Gophers secondary without starting cornerbacks Kiondre Thomas and Antonio Shenault. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley connected for gains of 22 and 25 yards on the first drive, exploiting a missed assignment by safety Duke McGhee. Defensive end Nate Umlor added a personal foul penalty to push the drive forward. Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley finished the drive by busting through a Duke McGhee arm tackle for a 12-yard score. The Gophers tackled poorly throughout the first drive, but settled down. Minnesota’s defensive front created pressure and won the battle up front. After allowing 80 yards on the opening drive, the unit surrendered just 15 yards on the next five series. Jacob Huff added an interception and Iowa didn’t convert a single third down until early in the third quarter.

In the second half, the Hawkeyes caught the secondary sleeping with a play-action look. Quarterback Noah Stanley found Noah Fant deep for a 45-yard touchdown. He went toward true freshman quarterback Justus Harris, who bit on the play-action and had no help over the top. The defense responded by forcing three consecutive punts, but the offense was unable to take advantage. Harris had a rough night in his first start, including a key pass interference call late in the game. However, it’s worth noting the progression of cornerback Kunle Ayinde, who had another solid game after being thrust into a larger role. He had a key pass breakup and was effective in run support.

Defensive line creates pressure

The defensive front was causing consistent disruptions throughout the game. Defensive coordinator Robb Smith was dialing up delayed blitzes and twists inside. It caused interior pressure and collapsed the pocket. Carter Coughlin corralled a quarterback hurry when he twisted inside. He is starting to refine his pass rushing moves and is winning with his hand technique. Later in the game, Blake Cashman caused pressure off the edge when sent as a rusher. Defensive tackle Gary Moore was getting a great push and picked up a pass deflection. He continues to make more plays as he gains valuable experience. Veteran Steven Richardson was blowing plays up throughout the night, including a key third down run stop. After the first drive, Minnesota’s defense prevented chunk plays and put the Iowa offense on their heels. The coaches did a great job of making adjustments throughout the game. They ran double A-gap pressure looks, taking a page out of Mike Zimmer’s defensive playbook. It really caused some headaches for the Iowa offensive line.

Gophers try forcing the passing game

The offense was really struggling to get anything going through the air. Minnesota’s running game was working, but the Gophers passed the ball 18 times in the first half. Over that time frame, quarterback Demry Croft completed just five passes. There were at least three drops, but Croft missed open targets, too. His footwork was getting sloppy and he was throwing off balance. More importantly, passes were being delivered late, which drastically impacted timing. Two passes that looked like drops were related to timing issues by Croft. The Gophers had the ball in the red zone twice in the first half, but a forced interception and a turnover on downs occurred. The Gophers ran a play-action pass on 4th-and-inches and tight end Nate Wozniak was wide-open. However, he was back pedaling and tripping over his feet. Croft threw the pass high and Wozniak had no chance to make the play because of his approach.

Throughout the game, Minnesota was picking up significant yardage on the ground. In one situation, they passed the ball twice, despite picking up seven yards on first down. Croft had a streak of eight consecutive incompletions and the running game was averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Yet, the offense turned it over on downs, through an interception, and punted twice. The Gophers started one drive with a 16-yard inside run, but a negative play, a short pass, and a poorly timed delayed draw led to a punt. The team continued to try moving the ball through the air, including on a key fourth quarter drive. The offense simply couldn’t get anything going and the approach to pass the ball was very surprising. Minnesota’s wide receivers also struggled to get separation throughout the night. Iowa played very physical press coverage and the young playmakers were forced to make contested grabs.

The only offense the Gophers found was early in the fourth quarter. A poor Iowa punt set up an 8-play, 45-yard scoring drive. The duo of Rodney Smith and Kobe McCrary rushed successfully as the Gophers had 6 carries for 22 yards before McCrary notched a 1-yard score. McCrary saw more snaps after running back Shannon Brooks exited the game. Minnesota tried to exploit Iowa’s 86th-ranked pass defense and went away from the run throughout the night.

The only big play of the game gave the Gophers a glimmer of hope in the final moments. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson picked up 63 yards late in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota only came away with three points.

If the 63-yard reception is eliminated, quarterback Demry Croft passed for just 76 yards, while completing just 31 percent of his passes. A combination of below average quarterback play and wide receiver talent was noticeable in this game.

The offense simply squandered too many opportunities, including three first half drives in Iowa territory that ended with no points. This was a major difference in the game and Minnesota never recovered from it.