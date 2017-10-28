Zulgad: What a difference: Richard Pitino has to deal with expectations this time around

MINNEAPOLIS – A year ago, Richard Pitino’s challenge was convincing his players that things would and could be different. The Gophers men’s basketball program was coming off a season in which it had gone 8-23 overall, 2-16 in the Big Ten and won only two games after Christmas.

If Pitino’s contract hadn’t contained a massive buyout, the feeling was that the Gophers’ atrocious record, and a few off-the-court incidents, would have been enough to get him fired after only three seasons as Minnesota’s coach.

Pitino has a much different issue as he prepares for his fourth season. Having to build up his players is no longer the issue. This time it’s making sure that overconfidence doesn’t creep in.

Coming off a season in which the Gophers went 24-10 overall, 11-7 in the conference and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Middle Tennessee, Minnesota has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten media preseason poll behind Michigan State and Purdue. The Gophers were selected 15th in the USA Today National coaches poll.

“You don’t want to say (expectations are) irrelevant because certainly it’s there,” Pitino said Saturday during the Gophers’ media day at Williams Arena. “But I tell our guys, ‘No disrespect to the people who pick, the fans, media, but we were picked 13th last year and we showed that all that talk is irrelevant.’ Well, it’s the same thing this year.

“At the end of the day, if we let our play do the talking, none of it will really matter. But that is hard and I’ve worked very, very hard to show them examples in the offseason about human nature.”

Pitino said he had his players read Pat Riley’s 1994 book “The Winner Within.” Riley, who won four NBA titles as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, focuses part of the book on what he calls “The Disease of Me.”

“Riley talked about his early years, one of his first seasons (with the Lakers), I think they won the title, and there were no expectations and then they all come back and there are expectations and the ‘Disease of Me’ creeps in,” Pitino said. “We can’t allow ourselves to do that. Last year was easy. Nobody thought we were going to do anything and it was not really hard to get them to band together. This year will be a challenge, but that’s obviously my responsibility and it’s exciting to deal with.”

Pitino does have the advantage of having back his top four scorers from last season. That list includes senior point guard Nate Mason (15.2 points per game), sophomore guard Amir Coffey (12.2), junior forward Jordan Murphy (11.3) and junior guard Dupree McBrayer (11.1). Coffey and Mason were named to the preseason all-conference team.

Redshirt senior center Reggie Lynch, an Illinois State transfer who was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year last season after blocking 3.5 shots per game, also is back and prepared to provide a big presence in the middle. That is assuming he can cut down on his fouls after having 112 fouls in 33 games last season.

The Gophers will miss sophomore forward Eric Curry, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus in his left knee this summer during a pickup game. Curry was the Gophers’ top post player off the bench last season and provided valuable minutes when Lynch got into foul trouble.

“You don’t want to talk about injuries too much but that one does hurt us so we need to overcome that,” Pitino said.

The Gophers are expecting to get contributions from redshirt senior forward Davonte Fitzergald, a transfer from Texas A&M who sat out last season after suffering the same injury as Curry during a team practice, and much talked about freshman guard Isaiah Washington from New York.

Pitino raved about how Mason has taken Washington under his wing this offseason, despite the fact they play the same position.

“I’m one of the older guys on the team, so I kind of take on the leadership role,” Mason said. “It’s very important just being able to vocalize and just talk to the younger guys about things to do, things not to do. I’m used to it, I’m ready for it.”

Lynch sat out the Gophers’ eight-win season as a redshirt, but he knows going from that type of year, to the success of 2016-17 and now having expectations for 2017-18, will make things different.

“It is human nature after having a really successful season you start feeling like you can do it again with no effort,” he said. “After you have a season like we did last year you just feel like, ‘Now we’ve got to gear up and prove everybody wrong.’ Obviously, there’s a mindset change from last year and this year, but I feel like we’re very conscious of it and aware of the fact we can’t let it creep into our minds. (We’ll) take it day-by-day, like we took it last year.”