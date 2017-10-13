Zulgad: Rough start: Gophers look like anything but Big Ten favorites in loss to Penn State

MINNEAPOLIS – The Gophers men’s hockey program raised a fourth consecutive Big Ten title banner to the rafters before its home opener on Friday night and then spent three periods showing exactly how far they have to go if they want to make it five in a row.

Lacking any spark, and playing in front of a small crowd that served as another reminder of how this program’s popularity has fallen since joining the Big Ten, the Gophers lost 3-1 to Penn State in the conference opener.

Spending time lamenting what the move to the Big Ten has done to the University of Minnesota men’s hockey program has gotten to the point of beating a dead horse. But it is fair to say that the announced crowd of 8,840 (that seemed generous) in the newly named 3M Arena at Mariucci did not come close to getting its money’s worth.

Coach Don Lucia and his players both acknowledged this after the Gophers had a second consecutive poor showing on a Friday. Last week, the result was a 4-3 overtime loss at Minnesota Duluth. This defeat was worse, considering it came at home and in a conference game.

“I didn’t feel tonight we put ourselves in a position to win the game,” Lucia said. “I just don’t think we earned it. I don’t think we played the right way. I don’t think we played disciplined enough, I don’t think we played competitive enough.”

The seventh-ranked Gophers, who have won six consecutive conference titles dating to their time in the WCHA, were selected as favorites to repeat as Big Ten champs in the preseason coaches’ poll.

But No. 11 Penn State look liked the far better team on Friday.

Minnesota did not get a shot on goal until 12 minutes, 5 seconds had elapsed in the first period and trailed 3-0 before ending Peyton Jones’ shutout bid when fourth-line winger Ryan Norman scored in the third.

“This isn’t something that’s sitting very well right now,” senior center Mike Szmatula said. “We’re hesitant, guys aren’t playing together … We need to find our competitive edge. Need to find our identity. We seemed disjointed.”

Gophers goalie Eric Schierhorn gave up three goals on 14 shots in the first two periods, but it was hard to fault the junior. Penn State’s Andrew Sturtz opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first by cashing in on a breakaway after Schierhorn had stopped three previous breakaway attempts by the Nittany Lions.

Penn State added two goals in the middle period as Denis Smirnov scored on a snap shot on the power play at 16:54, and Nikita Pavlychev directed a puck past Schierhorn from in front seconds after a Penn State 5-on-3 power play turned into a 5-on-4.

Jones made an outstanding save in the second period, using the paddle of his stick to stop Szmatula’s shot before he crashed into the post. Lucia wants to see far more plays like that and three games into the season he isn’t getting them.

“The hard working guys are scoring our goals,” he said. “We have four five-on-five goals and (fourth-line center Darian) Romanko’s line has got two of the four. I think that tells you where as a group we need to go.”

Lucia, who let his players know how unhappy he was between the second and third periods, dismissed that having injured All-America forward Tyler Sheehy (20 goals and 53 points last season) in the lineup on Friday would have made a substantial difference.

Sheehy was injured in practice and won’t play this weekend. The Gophers also lost winger Leon Bristedt in the second period Friday when he was given a 5-minute major for checking from behind and a game misconduct. Lucia said Bristedt, a senior, has to know better than to hit an opposing players in the numbers and made it clear he agreed with the call.

“There’s a whole host of things that need to be corrected,” Lucia said. “(The players) want to do it and they want to do the right things, but we’ve got to change the way we’re playing right now. I don’t believe we’re playing the game the right way. We have to change that. … We just have to play better as a group of five when we step on the ice.”

The Gophers will have Saturday off before finishing this series at 3 p.m. Sunday against Penn State. Last weekend, the Gophers rebounded from their opening night loss to beat Union, 2-0, on Saturday. Lucia will not only want to see a similar bounce back on Sunday, he also will want to see that carryover into next weekend’s series at North Dakota.

“It’s mid-October, we have a long list of things we have to work on,” Lucia said.