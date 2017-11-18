Demry Croft struggles, run defense gashed: Observations from Northwestern’s rout of Gophers

Five turnovers, porous run defense and a struggling offense plagued the Gophers in a 39-0 rout at Northwestern. Minnesota turned the ball over five times and didn’t pick up a third down conversion until the late stages of the third quarter. The Gophers’ offense mustered just 182 total yards and the defense was shredded on the ground during a shutout loss in Evanston.

Croft struggles, offense sputters

It was a rough day for a Gophers offense that didn’t convert a single third down until the final minute of the third quarter. Demry Croft threw three interceptions and completed just 2 of his 11 passes. Receivers dropped passes all day and the Gophers accumulated just 182 yards of total offense. Minnesota had no answer for the physical defense Northwestern deploys. More importantly, the Gophers’ lack of quarterback play and talent at wide receiver were on full display.

The Gophers couldn’t take care of the football the entire day. They committed five turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumbles. On their third possession, Kobe McCrary fumbled and Northwestern capitalized with a quick touchdown drive. Two drives later, a Demry Croft interception led to a quick 12-yard score by Jelani Roberts. Croft made a poor decision and wide receiver Rashad Still ran a bad route, which led to the turnover. In the second half, Croft underthrew an open Phillip Howard and was intercepted. The sophomore quarterback struggled all day to read the Northwestern defense. On the throw to Howard, he was unable to see the safety over the top. The Wildcats scored 26 points off turnovers, which was a major difference in the game.

The Gophers’ wide receivers had multiple drops and miscommunications as they played without star pass catcher Tyler Johnson. The Gophers are currently down to their fourth and fifth string wide receivers. The Minnesota offensive line also allowed six sacks and the Wildcats dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Demry Croft also struggled to feel the pocket and held the ball too long on numerous occasions. He wasn’t going through his reads and looked completely lost during certain stretches of the game. Offensive line play, drops, pocket presence and turnovers were all issues in this game. There weren’t many positives to report, especially when the Gophers notched just 88 total yards in the first half.

The lone bright spot for the Minnesota offense was running back Rodney Smith. He had numerous impressive runs, including a 10-yard scamper which featured superior patience, vision and elusiveness. He also popped off a 30-yard run in the second half to lead the Gophers on their longest drive of the game (51 yards). Smith finished the day with 96 yards on 18 carries and provided the lone glimmer of offense.

Gophers’ run defense is gashed

The Gophers’ run defense was struggling to defend the gaps and couldn’t stay aligned against the run. Early in the game, Wildcats running back Justin Jackson burst free for a 41-yard gain. Minnesota’s defensive line was washed out of the play and it appeared linebackers were slightly out of alignment to fit the gaps. All year, the Gophers’ linebackers have had a tendency to overrun the play and the second level is unable to help by making tackles. Northwestern ran plenty of pin-and-pull blocking concepts and ate up the interior of the Gophers’ defensive line. Defensive tackles were getting blocked out of the play and not filling their gaps. Linebackers were either over pursuing or getting mauled off pulling action. In the back end, defensive backs couldn’t take adequate angles to help. It all starts with playing disciplined up front and not getting blocked down multiple gaps. The Gophers were extremely undisciplined in this area on Saturday.

Throughout the day, Minnesota’s interior defensive lineman were getting down blocked out of plays. Northwestern had an extensive amount of success with inside runs because they were winning the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats ran counter, power and wham action to fuel their extensive success on the ground. Throughout the year, teams which have ran more power concepts against the Gophers have dominated the ground game. Minnesota allowed 246 first half yards and 25 second quarter points. Their secondary was lost on crossing routes and allowed two scores off those route combinations. There weren’t many positives to find from the Minnesota defense on Saturday. They allowed over 245 rushing yards for the the fourth time this season, as the Wildcats accumulated 277 yards.

The Gophers opened the game by playing aggressive on third down, but were ineffective on early downs as the game progressed. It forced them to defend the run and they couldn’t stop it. In the first quarter, Carter Coughlin stunted inside to sack Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson on third down. It appeared defensive tackle Steven Richardson was being doubled, which allowed Coughlin to rush free. Minnesota has performed well when they have been creative in late down situations. However, when they can’t stop the run, all of the creativity goes out the window.

The Gophers were dominated in every phase of Saturday’s game and suffered their worst loss of the season. With Wisconsin on the horizon next week, things won’t get any easier for a reeling Minnesota team.