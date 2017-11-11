Demry Croft’s legs shred Nebraska in a 54-21 win

Minnesota used 514 total yards to run past the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a 54-21 win. The Gophers took advantage of a Nebraska defense, which has allowed 265 rushing yards per game over the past four weeks. Saturday was the first time since 1945 that Minnesota scored at least 40 points against Nebraska. Quarterback Demry Croft rushed for 183 yards, while the team notched 409 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the blowout victory.

Gophers offense tears up Nebraska’s defense

Minnesota’s offense opened the game with three long scoring drives, including drives of 75, 93 and 72 yards. The Gophers displayed their most explosive offensive performance as they attacked a reeling Cornhuskers squad. Minnesota had 408 rushing yards and used more read-option looks. Quarterback Demry Croft did a great job of selling fakes. The Gophers made an effort to get their playmakers in space. They also ran the ball well out of read-option, which opened interior lanes for rushers to have success. Croft sprinted for 183 yards, setting the Gophers’ single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He was making good decisions and used his legs to power the Gophers to their fifth overall win.

Key offensive moments spurred by run-pass option looks

On their first offensive possession, Minnesota went on a 12-play, 75-yard drive and Demry Croft used his legs to keep the drive alive. He had 35 rushing yards on the first drive, including a 22-yard gain to set up a three-yard touchdown scamper out of a read-option look. He didn’t force throws, moved in the pocket to create and the Gophers even used a speed option to pick up a first down during a fourth-and-short situation.

The Gophers also ran read-option to spark a 73-yard rushing score by Croft. Croft sold the fake to running back Kobe McCrary and made one defensive back miss to spark the long touchdown. He started the game with four carries for 108 yards and two scores. Croft’s 73-yard scamper was the longest rushing score by a Minnesota quarterback since Marqueis Gray posted a 75-yard touchdown in 2012. Croft played well on Saturday afternoon and one could argue his lone mistake was taking a coverage sack on third down when the team was in field goal range.

The Gophers had a season-high 30 points at the half and scored over 20 points for just the fourth time this year. They also tallied 54 points, which was just seven points shy of the series record against Nebraska. Running backs Rodney Smith and Kobe McCrary took advantage of the early success Minnesota had in their run-pass option system. McCrary displayed impressive balance and used a nifty spin move to set up an 11-yard score. He added two additional scores, including a 43-yard scamper to finish his hat-trick.

Rodney Smith took advantage of the open interior and edge lanes, while running wild for 134 yards. He was showing incredible elusiveness and vision to run through the Nebraska defense. Fans saw what the offense can do when an athletic quarterback forces defenses to defend the edge. In this case, Nebraska just didn’t have the personnel to stop Minnesota’s rushing attack. Minnesota called more quick hitting plays, used more read-option and suited the offense better to the roster they currently have.

Gophers’ defense still has holes, but settles down

Minnesota’s defense played better in the second half, but is trying to overcome holes in the secondary.

On the first drive of the game, Nebraska went 3-for-3 on third down and used 13-personnel to fuel early rushing success. The Gophers’ defensive backs struggled to tackle adequately in run support and quarterback Tanner Lee went at safety Duke McGhee in the red zone. McGhee was unable to come up with a floating pass and a few plays later couldn’t react in man coverage to stop a completion that went down to the 1-yard-line.

On the next drive, the Gophers allowed a 44-yard gain to wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson El, who took advantage of a blown coverage. It appeared coverage responsibility wasn’t passed off and it left Pierson-El open for a big gain. The drive stalled at the Nebraska six-yard-line as Merrick Jackson got great interior pressure and safety Duke McGhee made a run stop on forth-and-short to spark a turnover on downs.

Throughout the first half, Lee went in the direction of McGhee, who was covering Huskers receiver J.D. Spielman in the slot. Spielman had four receptions for 66 yards during a 10-play, 90-yard scoring drive. McGhee struggled in man coverage, but Minnesota had limited options with their depleted depth in the secondary. In the second half, the coaches inserted safety Jacob Huff into the slot and he forced an incompletion.

Out of halftime, the Gophers held the Cornhuskers to two punts and a turnover on downs, fueled by Blake Cashman’s fourth down sack. Cashman showed impressive closing speed to pick up a key third quarter sack. Minnesota clamped down and allowed just one touchdown drive in the second half. The Gophers’ front-seven performed well and created timely pressure to halt the momentum of the Nebraska offense. The secondary is still a work in progress due to the inexperience Minnesota has at cornerback.

Special teams lift

The Gophers received a lift from their special teams unit for the first time this season. Rodney Smith took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the house. The return was set by a beautiful Colton Beebe block to spring Smith free. It was the first kickoff return touchdown by Minnesota since Oct. 22 of last year. It was also the Gophers’ first opening kickoff return for a touchdown since 1998, when Tyrone Carter housed an 86-yard score against Arkansas State.

With the Gophers’ win they improved to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten. They reached five wins, which may be enough for them to qualify for a bowl game if there aren’t enough teams to fill available slots. However, if they win one of their final two games, their ticket automatically will be punched.