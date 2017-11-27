Despite his recent ejection, Nate Mason is the guy that the Gophers want as their leader

When I set out to write this column, I was all ready to dive into the accolades of Gopher men’s basketball senior Nate Mason and his leadership as an All-Big Ten point guard.

Then Saturday’s game against No. 25 Alabama happened.

For those that haven’t heard, it was one of the strangest college basketball games in recent memory.

Early in the second half of the championship at the Barclays Center Classic in New York, a brawl nearly broke out on the court when Dupree McBrayer and Alabama’s Dazon Ingram got tangled up on the court. As chaos ensued, the Alabama bench spilled onto the court, which is a no-no. The entire bench was ejected, leaving Alabama to finish the game with their five players on the court. It was 3-on-5 in the closing minutes after Ingram fouled out and John Petty left with an ankle injury.

The shenanigans actually started a few seconds before that. With the Gophers up 57-44 with 14:06 left in the second half, Mason received a double technical and was ejected from the game. He first shook off defender Collin Sexton, then stared him down before sinking a 3-point shot. Then it appeared as though Mason was chirping at Sexton for the first technical. Mason kept his jaw moving, this time in the direction of the Alabama bench, and earned himself a trip to the locker room.

The No. 14 Gophers (7-0) won the game 89-84. Even with the ejection, Mason still led the Gophers in scoring with 20 points, a season-high for him in this young season.

Casual observers of Gopher basketball and Mason should know his behavior in that game is not a regular occurrence for him. I’m chalking it up to a heat-of-the-moment miscue. Although I can also jump on board with the argument that getting kicked out of a game for a little trash talking seems like an overreaction. After the game, head coach Richard Pitino reportedly didn’t blame Mason for getting ejected. Gopher fans shouldn’t blame him either.

All that aside, Mason has still continued his role as the leader of this Gophers team that raised its expectations last season when they made it to the NCAA Tournament. While he’s not the most vocal leader — most of the time — Pitino and his team can still count on Mason to speak up when he needs to.

“These guys look at me as the captain,” Mason said. “I’m not that outspoken, but when I speak, I kind of say good things.”

Pitino just wants him to continue to be a good influence on the younger players. The coach recalled an instance this season when freshman Isaiah Washington wasn’t practicing hard. It didn’t matter what Pitino said, the young guard just wasn’t listening to him.

Enter, Mason.

“All it took was Nate having a conversation with him, and it changed his habits,” Pitino said. “And that’s important.”

Whatever he said to his young teammate must have worked.

“He picked it up,” Mason said.

That’s one reason why he’s so important to this Gophers squad. He knows how to help his younger teammates stay on course with their games, while he doesn’t miss a beat on the court, either.

Mason ended last season like the rest of the Gophers — with a thud. Minnesota was bounced out of the NCAA tournament in the first round with a 81-72 loss to 12-seed Middle Tennessee. Mason injured his hip in the second half and finished the game with just five points, three assists and four turnovers. Not exactly indicative of the player fans saw all season long, which was too bad.

He averaged 15.2 points per game last season, leading the team and good enough for ninth in the Big Ten, scoring a total of 518 points in 34 games. His free-throw shooting was 80.8 percent and he tied for fourth in the Big Ten with 169 assists.

When a guy like Mason has such a solid season like last year, the question becomes: What’s the next step?

“It’s just everything,” Pitino said. “I don’t think there’s one specific thing.”

He’s clearly doing something right. He was selected to the Bob Cousy Award watch list for the nation’s top point guard. In the 100-57 victory over Alabama A&M Nov. 21 at home, Mason was red-hot, shooting 5-for-5 to start the game. He finished the game with 12 points. Before the weekend tournament, Mason ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.7 points per game in the first six games. That trails only Jordan Murphy, who has played outstanding, double-double basketball so far this season. Mason also led with 26 assists and was 14-for-17 from the free-throw line.

It’s not just about his point totals; it’s about delivering messages in the locker room, too.

With the non-conference schedule, it could be easy for teams like the Gophers to look past lesser-quality opponents on paper. They know they can’t do that though.

“So we keep that in the back of our minds, and Nate’s really good about reminding our guys about that fact, and so is coach [Pitino],” Murphy said.

Mason is there to keep his teammates humble. He also knows his role on the court when it comes to reading his teammates. During a game, he knows when Amir Coffey needs to get going, so he’ll call a play for him, Mason said. Same thing with Murphy; Mason knows where he likes the basketball.

“As a point guard, I think your job is to know the strengths of your teammates,” Mason said. “And just try to cover up their weaknesses as much as possible.”

He helps his teammates in their mental approach to games, knows them well and is one of the best point guards in the Big Ten. In other wors, he’s exactly the kind of player the Gophers should want as their captain for the 2017-18 campaign.

Find 1500ESPN.com’s dedicated page for more Gophers coverage: http://www.1500espn.com/section/gophers/