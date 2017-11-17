Five questions that will help decide the Gophers’ season

The first three games of the Gophers’ season couldn’t have gone much better. After an easy 15-point win over USC Upstate, No. 14 Minnesota put together an impressive performance in winning at Providence, a team expected to make the tournament and compete in the Big East. Two days later, the Gophers scored 107 points on their way to thrashing Niagara. This team sure seems like they’ll be major players in the Big Ten and on the national scene, and barring injuries, it’d be a shock if they didn’t make the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.

Still, there are questions Richard Pitino and his team must answer if they want to be in the mix for a conference championship and high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Here are five key questions to watch for as the Gophers make their way through a tough nonconference schedule and what should be a loaded Big Ten.

Can Nate Mason and Isaiah Washington play effectively together?

Mason, arguably the Gophers’ top player and a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year, is entrenched as the starting point guard. Washington, the Gophers top recruit and last year’s Mr. Basketball in New York, plays the same position and should be a key contributor this season. In the first three games, Washington has come off the bench, with Mason and Dupree McBrayer starting in the backcourt. If Washington lives up to his considerable hype, though, he could be starting sooner rather than later. In his best game so far, against Providence, he started the second half in place of McBrayer. Regardless of the starting lineup, Mason and Washington are likely to share the court for extended periods of time. The question, though, is whether they can do so effectively.

Mason and Washington are both true point guards, and both can light it up offensively. If they can find a way to coexist, it could make for an electric backcourt for Minnesota. Pitino’s elected to play Washington at the point and Mason off the ball when the two have shared the court so far this year. That strategy makes sense because Mason’s clearly the superior shooter at this point in his career, and he played a bit of shooting guard as a freshman, when he shared time with PG DeAndre Mathieu and PG/SG Andre Hollins. Washington has the handle to run the point as a freshman, and has shown a good ability to find bigs in transition.

One issue that remains unresolved, though, is the impact Washington’s presence will have on Mason’s volume of shots. Simply put, Mason needs to get his shots for the Gophers’ offense to thrive. He’s arguably their best 3-point shooter, and led the team in scoring last season. Washington, though, has looked for his shot a lot early this season (and early in the shot clock), despite not being nearly as efficient a scorer thus far. Through the first three games, Washington and Mason are shooting at similar frequencies—Washington’s averaging about .37 shots/minute, while Mason’s at .36 shots/minute. Mason, though, is converting at a better rate (37% vs 33%), and a much higher percent of 3-pointers (35% vs 18%). Mason’s also getting to the line more frequently, and has a higher free throw percentage (79% vs 57%). In sum, Mason’s been a much more efficient scorer than his freshman counterpoint, while their volume of shots is about the same. Now, this is a tiny sample size, so it’s tough to glean too much from it. Washington may very well increase his shooting percentage and make it a moot point. If this trend continues throughout the season, though, it could hinder the team’s offensive productivity when the two share the floor.

Is there enough frontcourt depth to survive when Reggie Lynch gets in foul trouble?

The Gophers’ lack of depth in the frontcourt might be their biggest issue right now, and they’ve yet to play a game where Reggie Lynch or Jordan Murphy get into foul trouble. Lynch, the Big Ten’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is a game-changing defensive player. He led the conference in blocks with 3.5/game last year, alters shots, and can help shut down the pick-and-roll with his length. Through the first three games the season, he’s averaging a ridiculous 5.7 blocks per game, including nine against Niagara Wednesday.

Lynch’s issues staying on the floor last season have been well-documented. Of the 33 games he played in 2016-17, he was in serious foul trouble in more than half—fouling out of eight and finishing with four fouls in nine. Eric Curry, though, filled in admirably with Lynch on the bench, and was frequently on the floor in critical, late-game situations after Lynch had fouled out. With Curry out for the year, the Gophers are relying on Davonte Fitzgerald, Bakary Konate, and Michael Hurt to backup Lynch and Jordan Murphy.

Lynch, to his credit, has yet to have problems staying on the floor. When he and Murphy do go to the bench, though, it’s been a struggle so far for the frontcourt reserves, particularly Fitzgerald and Konate. Against Providence, Konate picked up four fouls in five minutes, while Fitzgerald picked up 4 fouls in 8 minutes. Fitzgerald did have seven points against Niagara, but Pitino hasn’t played either more than 10 minutes in a game. Hurt, somewhat surprisingly, has played more minutes than either, and been a bright spot off the bench. He’s moved the ball well, scored on occasion, and defended without fouling. The Gophers lose size with Hurt in the game, and going small could present matchup issues once they start playing power conference teams. For now, though, he appears to be the best frontcourt option off the bench for a team that’s going to need Lynch and Murphy to play major minutes all season.

How will the Gophers handle a difficult early-season schedule?

The Gophers went 12-1 in nonconference play last season, with their most notable wins coming against NCAA tournament teams Arkansas (home) and Vanderbilt (neutral court). This year, the competition will be stiffer. They already passed their first test, winning at Providence. Beginning November 24, they play a six-game stretch that includes neutral court games against UMass and No. 25 (coach’s poll) Alabama, a home matchup versus No. 11 Miami, and a true road game at Arkansas. Sandwiched in the middle of that tough nonconference stretch are two Big Ten games—vs Rutgers and at Nebraska—as the Big Ten transitions to starting conference play earlier in the year.

November and December is not going to be the relative cake-walk it’s been at times in the past. By the time conference play gets fully under way, the Gophers will have been tested, both by their competition and the hostile environments in which some of those games occur. Picking up a couple of true road wins—as they did against Providence—could prove especially important given the NCAA selection committee’s increased emphasis on winning away from home.

Will the offense improve?

Despite their success last year, the Gophers weren’t a particularly efficient offensive team. The Gophers ranked 77 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency, in part because they weren’t a strong 3-point shooting team. Minnesota was just eleventh in the conference at 34.2%; and they lost perhaps their most potent 3-point threat, Akeem Springs, to graduation.

Perhaps in part because of their inability to shoot the 3 effectively, they didn’t fully play the up-tempo style Pitino prefers, instead running longer offensive sets to try to get opportunities at the rim. According to Pomeroy, they ranked just 98 in the country in adjusted tempo, which looks at number of possessions per 40 minutes, adjusted for opponent.

For Minnesota to take the next step offensively and play a faster pace, they have to shoot better, particularly in transition. McBrayer and Mason are both long-range threats, and freshman Jamir Harris is seen as a strong outside shooter who could fill a similar role as Springs, albeit in fewer minutes. If those three perform well behind the arc, and Amir Coffey and Washington can shoot at a respectable clip, their offense should take a step forward and complement their outstanding defense, which metrics suggest was among the Big Ten’s best.

Through the first three games this year, the Gophers are shooting 35.7% from long range, with Coffey hitting 7 of 13 to lead the way. They’re are also playing at a higher tempo through the first three games, averaging about five more possessions per 40 minutes compared to last year. Most impressively, though, the Gophers currently rank 20 in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, due in large part to the outstanding play of Jordan Murphy. Speaking of Murphy…

Can Jordan Murphy keep it up?

Murphy has been truly dominant early this season. Through three games, he’s averaging 25.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Murphy’s registered a double-double in all three contests, and took over the game in the second half against Providence, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks. Murphy’s playing at an elite level, and his track record suggests he’s capable of going on these type of runs for significant stretches of the season.

We’ve also seen him disappear at times. During an 8-game stretch in conference play last season, he averaged just 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, before turning it on again late in the year. If Murphy can stay more consistent this season, he has a chance to be the type of impact player that can carry a team deep into March.