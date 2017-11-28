Former Gophers QB Demry Croft explains his reason for leaving the U on social media

Demry Croft went to social media on Tuesday to explain his decision to leave the University of Minnesota. The now-former Gophers QB cited an incident that led to a suspension early in his sophomore season, which he says created a very uncomfortable environment.

Croft finished the season with a 41.8% completion percentage, with 674 yars — about 5.5 yards per attempt. He threw 4 passing touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The sophomore also added 4 rushing touchdowns on his own and averaged 3.9 yards per carry on the ground.

After sharing the QB job with Conor Rhoda, Croft eventually took over for the Gophers. His numbers, it’s fair to say, were hurt by dropped passes and the team’s inability to sustain drives on offense. Croft should have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and he could look to transfer to another school to keep playing.