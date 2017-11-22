What a deal: P.J. Fleck gets another year added to contract

P.J. Fleck hasn’t completed his first season as Gophers football coach, but he already has a contract extension.

The Gophers announced early Wednesday that Fleck has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2022 season , pending approval from the Board of Regents in December.

Fleck, 36, was hired to replace Tracy Claeys on Jan. 6, 2017. He agreed to a five-year, $18 million contract with an annual salary that started at $3.5 million and increased by $50,000 each year through 2021.

Fleck’s new contract, which will expire on Jan. 31, 2023, will continue the $50,000 annual bump to his compensation, but provide no additional raise, the Pioneer Press reported.

The Gophers are 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against Wisconsin at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota went 9-4 last season and 5-4 in the Big Ten, beating Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.