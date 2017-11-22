LISTEN NOW

What a deal: P.J. Fleck gets another year added to contract

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd November 22, 2017 7:45 am

P.J. Fleck hasn’t completed his first season as Gophers football coach, but he already has a contract extension.

The Gophers announced early Wednesday that Fleck has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2022 season , pending approval from the Board of Regents in December.

Fleck, 36, was hired to replace Tracy Claeys on Jan. 6, 2017. He agreed to  a five-year, $18 million contract with an annual salary that started at $3.5 million and increased by $50,000 each year through 2021.

Fleck’s new contract, which will expire on Jan. 31, 2023, will continue the $50,000 annual bump to his compensation, but provide no additional raise, the Pioneer Press reported.

The Gophers are 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against Wisconsin at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota went 9-4 last season and 5-4 in the Big Ten, beating Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

Topics:
Gophers gophers
  • Steve Jensen

    Why?

    • Sid

      It’s what we do here – hand out extensions to coaches less than one year in – Kill, Pitino, Fleck, etc. When you are a middle of the road school (at best) that frankly no coaches need to stick around for, you have to play their agents’ game and do this kind of stuff. It’s sad but the agents control just about everything in sports.

  • Robert Nelson

    Mark Coyle making an 11th hour push for Turkey of the Year.




