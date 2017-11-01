The Gophers are playing opportunistic defense

Despite an anemic offensive performance at Iowa, the Gophers’ defense is one shining takeaway from last week’s game. Their front-seven was getting extensive pressure and the unit created more takeaways. Minnesota’s defense has been opportunistic this season, but problems against the run have cast a cloud on other areas of growth. The past two weeks have yielded run defense improvements, which drastically helped the entire unit.

An opportunistic bunch

The Gophers have created 12 takeaways over the past four games and are becoming increasingly opportunistic as the season progresses. Minnesota currently ranks 20th nationally in takeaways per game (2.1). Safety Jacob Huff has tallied three interceptions and is arguably the biggest playmaker on defense. As a collective unit, the team has forced fumbles and recovered nearly all of them. This is something the coaching staff preaches during their practice sessions. The additional takeaways have placed Minnesota within several favorable situations, but the red zone offense has been unable to execute. The Gophers have the 91st-ranked offense inside the 20-yard-line. It’s put a damper on a +0.6 turnover margin per game, which ranks 26th nationally. The defense has been creating takeaways, which is a great formula for success. However, the offense has been unable to take advantage.

Coughlin catching fire

Edge rusher Carter Coughlin has tallied a tackle for loss in every game, but two this season. He also has 3.5 sacks over his past four games. As the season has progressed, he’s been better at setting the edge and linebackers have been coming downhill to make stops. Coughlin’s pass rushing moves are starting to evolve as he plays the “R” spot in the 3-4 hybrid look of the defense. It’s been a transition for the former four-star recruit, but he is starting to show growth. The coaches have been using the athletic skill-sets up front in different ways, but they were most aggressive against Iowa. Next year, they’ll likely run a more traditional 4-3 defense when they can get additional mass and length on the edge. However, it’s definitely encouraging to see Carter Coughlin’s progression as he gains critical in-game experience for the future.

Here comes the boom…

Entering the Iowa game, linebacker Thomas Barber led the Big Ten in total run stops (35), according to Pro Football Focus. He added more in the last game and is playing extremely instinctive in the defense. Barber is a fundamentally sound tackler and stays disciplined within the system. He had 16 tackles in the Michigan State game and has been one of the most vital pieces of the Gophers’ defense. Last week, fellow sophomore linebacker Kamal Martin had a notable play in coverage and has been more active against the run. He’ll need to add more size this offseason to fully maximize the athleticism he brings to the table. Pair these young linebackers with veteran Jonathan Celestin and it’s clear to see this unit is the heartbeat of the defense. Their performance against Iowa, along with the work of the defensive backs, improved the backside run support issues that have been a problem in past games.

Robb Smith takes a page from Mike Zimmer’s book

Defensive coordinator Robb Smith was running the double A-gap scheme that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has made famous. He ran it three times on Saturday night, hinting at pressure and then twisting edge rushers inside to create a mismatch for the Iowa offensive line. He would also blitz one linebacker and drop another into coverage. The Gophers sugared the A-gaps with linebackers and Coughlin twisted to cause a key third down throwaway. Minnesota sent occasional pressure in long down situations to get after a young quarterback and it was very effective. The Gophers need to continue playing aggressive within reason, especially on third down. However, a fine line is critical because of holes the team has in their secondary. If the roster had enough secondary depth, they could be ultra-creative, but injuries have prevented the coaches from maximizing the potential of their front-seven. Moving forward, if the matchup features a poor offensive line or young quarterback, this scheme can cause consistent headaches.

Ayinde is stepping up, Hawkeyes go at the true freshman

The defense played well enough to win, especially considering they allowed just 10 points after a quick Iowa scoring drive. The main weakness for the unit has been a secondary that is filled with injuries and inexperience. Cornerbacks Antonio Shenault and Kiondre Thomas missed Saturday’s game, which thrust true freshman Justus Harris into a starting role. Considering the situation, he played better than one would anticipate. He gave up two chunk plays, including a 45-yard touchdown to put the Hawkeyes ahead by two scores in the fourth quarter. Iowa went in the direction of Harris throughout the night, but the secondary played well enough to keep Minnesota in the game. Cornerback Kunle Ayinde has been playing well, especially in run support and as a tackler in space. Young and inexperienced players have been forced to step up, and with all things considered, have been holding their own.

The Minnesota defense has been improving every week and the experience young players are receiving will start to pay off after future recruiting cycles occur.