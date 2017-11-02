Healthier Casey Mittlestadt looking to assert his Big Ten rookie prowess

It sounds odd when one considers the recent hockey struggles in East Lansing, but Michigan State’s 2007 NCAA title, when they upset Boston College with a pair of goals in the final minute, was the most recent national crown won by one of the Big Ten’s seven teams.

That was three coaches and two conferences ago, and after too many underachieving years, Tom Anastos was out of a job at the end of last season. In his place is Danton Cole, a member of the Spartans’ 1986 NCAA title game and a guy who coaxed a NCAA tournament trip out of Alabama Huntsville, of all programs, before moving to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, then to his alma mater.

Nobody books trips to the Frozen Four in October – save for North Dakota fans – but the Spartans are feeling more confident suddenly, getting who Don Lucia calls that “little shot of adrenaline” that comes with a coaching change. They’re 4-2-0 overall and are coming off a home sweep of in-state rival Lake Superior State last weekend.

Still, with the conference schedule starting and the Spartans playing 10 of their next 12 games versus Big Ten foes, Cole knows that a trip to Minnesota is more than they’ve faced so far.

“They obviously present a lot of challenges,” said Cole of the Gophers, who host a Friday–Saturday series at Mariucci. “Not only are they an extremely talented team with a lot of draft picks but you go in and play in a different kind of environment, on a bigger (ice) sheet…That just adds to the preparation for the weekend.”

The Spartans are doing it with youthful scoring, as rookie Mitchell Lewandowski is leading all Big Ten freshmen offensively with nine points in his first six games. Lucia saw a talented group of freshmen playing for the Spartans last season, and is not surprised by the youth movement.

“Michigan State was always good defensively and always had good goalies, they just didn’t have that offensive fire,” said the Gophers coach. “I think that’s the biggest change so far is they’ve got guys who can put the puck in the net.”

Cole sees a similar scenario from the Gophers, and knows in Minneapolis his young team will need to play aggressive hockey.

“We’ll see how we handle their speed and handle the size of the rink,” Cole said. “I think if we go there and back off and try to be really conservative, just back off and let the game come to us, we’ll get run over.”

The Gophers have their own youthful offense available in the form of highly-touted freshman Casey Mittelstadt, who has averaged a point per game despite dealing with injures in the opening month.

“I think he’s closer to 100 percent than he was last week, but learning to play with a little pain is part of it when you get to the higher levels too,” Lucia said, hopeful that they can feature Mittlestadt in more parts of the offense. “What we hope now is he can stay healthy and develop some combinations in our lines so they guys can play together and start to develop some chemistry. I think that’s important whether the power play or penalty kill. I think that’s important for him to do that. He’s done it in the past, but we’ve relied on our older guys the first month of the season. We’d like to give him more.”

After the Spartans leave town, the Gophers face their first Big Ten road trip of the season, with a pair at Michigan on Nov. 10-11.

Bulldogs honor Giles

Starting soon, sweater number 4 will be number five hanging from the rafters of Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Curt Giles, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL – the bulk of them with the Minnesota North Stars – after starring for the UMD in the late 1970s, will become the fifth Bulldog to have his jersey retired by the school.

“It’s very humbling and a great honor,” said Giles, who has been Edina’s high school coach for the past 18 seasons and has guided the Hornets to a trio of state titles. “I have the highest regard not just for the University of Minnesota Duluth, but also for the city of Duluth. I met so many wonderful people, including my wife, during my time at UMD — the school, the hockey program and the city had a lot to do with shaping my adult life.”

Other Bulldogs who have had their sweaters retired are Keith “Huffer” Christiansen (9), Bill Watson (14), Glenn “Chico” Resch (1) and Brett Hull (29). Watson is one of a record five Bulldogs to win the Hobey Baker Award, so more sweater retirements may be coming.

Sauer’s commitment to hockey for all being remembered

As well as coaching Wisconsin to a pair of NCAA titles, St. Paul native Jeff Sauer was a life-long advocate for sled hockey and hearing-impaired hockey, believing that the game was for everyone. Sauer died unexpectedly last winter after keeping a battle with cancer secret from all but his closest friends.

Now, those friends are honoring Sauer’s commitment to all forms of hockey with the establishment of the Coach Sauer Foundation, which will support hearing impaired and sled hockey at the youth and high school levels. They hope to provide scholarships, equipment and other support.

The foundation’s first event is Thursday night in Madison, with a dinner and silent auction. Items are available for bid on-line at this link: https://e.gesture.com/p/:UJiS4NQFNMB/e/6XR/