Hockey Half Hour Notebook: Brannon McManus Re-Opens West Coast-to-East Bank Pipeline

When goalie John Blue from San Jose left the Gopher hockey program 30 years ago, the California-to-Dinkytown pipeline dried up, seemingly forever. But there’s a new left coaster skating at the U this season, scoring goals while he’s at it, and perhaps personifying the nation-wide growth of recruitable hockey talent.

As a youth hockey player in Southern California, Brannon McManus was used to commuting up to two hours each way from his home in Newport Beach to skate at the L.A. Kings practice facility near LAX airport. What he wasn’t used to was his first Minnesota winter when he moved to Faribault to attend school and play for Shattuck-St. Mary’s four years ago. That brutal Polar Vortex winter of 2013-14 was his first taste of the cold, but amazingly he stayed around. A few seasons of scoring goals in the USHL was enough to attract the Gophers’ attention.

“He was recruited because of his offensive ability and his shooting ability, and I think we’ve seen that,” Gophers coach Don Lucia said. McManus’ four goals in his first 11 college games has him just one shy of the team lead. “Not everybody can pick the top corner from distance, and that’s the difference in a true goal-scorer to have the ability to do that.”

Recruiting in Southern California is not totally foreign to Lucia. Denver and Colorado College have long had pipelines to the West Coast, and Lucia recruited the L.A. basin when he was the Tigers’ head coach, getting players like Noah Clark and Justin Morrison to try the college game. He did not go to California to recruit McManus, and joked that he regrets not making the trip.

“I should’ve gone on a recruiting trip out there,” Lucia said. “That was a bad move, with all of the godforsaken places I’ve been recruiting, and I pass that one up.”

One of the younger players on the team, having turned 18 over the summer, McManus plays a game based on speed and shooting.

“I feel I have a good scoring touch and a good shot, but I’m not afraid to make my teammates better, making plays and all that,” he said. “I play with speed, so the big ice helps me a lot, to find the open ice.”

The common thought about players from the West Coast is that they all started out playing roller hockey, so they play with speed and skating ability. Think Jason Zucker, who got his hockey start in Southern California and Nevada. McManus says he and Zucker in fact had the same skating coach when he was younger.

“We were roller hockey players. That’s how we started,” McManus said. “I guess it’s kind of cliché. But you’re seeing top teams come out of California now, which is good to see.”

McManus playing at Minnesota is also an example of the way hockey has changed since Wayne Gretzky came to the Kings in 1988 and ignited a new interest in hockey among the kids in the nation’s most populous state.

“It’s just indicative of where hockey is at today,” Lucia said. “It’s a global sport and in our country elite players are coming from anywhere now. He’s an indication of that.”

Harsh Words Draw Harsh Rebuke for Motzko, Montgomery

Speaking of California kids, the recruiting battle for one of them last weekend sparked a heated exchange between two of college hockey’s more successful coaches.

It was a rough weekend in Colorado for formerly top-ranked St. Cloud State. Not only were the Huskies beaten twice by Denver, falling from first to second in the national polls, they got some bad news on the recruiting front as well. Cole Guttman, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick currently skating for Dubuque in the USHL, had committed to St. Cloud State more than a year ago, only to change his mind and sign with Denver this month.

When Saturday night’s game – a 5-1 Denver win – concluded, video showed Huskies coach Bob Motzko shake hands with Pioneers coach Jim Montgomery, and heated words were exchanged, with several f-bombs clearly visible on the video.

Montgomery later joked on Twitter that they were debating whether Miller Lite beer “tastes great” or is “less filling” – recalling one of the classic commercials from the 1980s. The NCHC didn’t find it so funny, and issued official letters of reprimand to both coaches. The Huskies are at home to host Colorado College this weekend.

Hockey for Everyone in Plymouth This Weekend

USA Hockey operates with the belief that the game is for everyone regardless of race, income, orientation or physical ability. That mantra will be in practice this weekend at the ice arena complex in Plymouth. In conjunction with the NHL, USA Hockey is holding the eighth annual Sled Classic, which will take place from Thursday to Sunday. Sled hockey is an opportunity for players without full use of their legs to play the game using sleds and propelling themselves down the rink using special sticks with picks on one end.

A record 28-team field will feature more than 300 athletes, including 15 current members of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team. Of those skaters, 13 helped the United States claim the silver medal at the 2017 Para SledHockey World Championship in Gangneung, South Korea, and a total of 10 players skated on the U.S. squad that claimed the gold medal at the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia

The 28 competing teams represent a record 20 NHL member clubs, including the Minnesota Wild. Each team will represent their associated NHL club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos. All games are free and open to the public. A full schedule and more detail is available at the tournament website.