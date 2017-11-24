Hockey Half Hour Notebook: Lucia’s Gophers taking advantage of … less ice time?

Ice time, the common thinking has always gone, is a key to hockey success. In the 1950s, when year-round ice was a rarity, the northern Minnesota teams dominated high school hockey in the state in large part due to the fact that it was colder in the northland, which meant six or eight more weeks of ice time than the Twin Cities teams had.

The script flipped in the in1980s, when more modern Twin Cities arenas had ice 12 months a year, while older, less insulated rinks in the northland were shut down over the summer. The extra ice available to metro area kids gave them an edge, hence the domination of prep hockey by Twin Cities teams in that era.

More ice time, the accepted thinking goes, means better hockey. But leave it to Gophers coach Don Lucia to flip that script this season, to the benefit of his team. With no weekends off in the first half of the season, a little less time on the ice, he feels, has meant fresher legs and more Saturday night success in the first two months.

“The first half we’re trying to monitor how we are on a weekend,” Lucia said on Wednesday, before his team headed out for a weekend Big Ten series at Notre Dame. “For the most part we’ve had good legs every night and you could certainly make the argument that we’ve had better legs on Saturday than what we’ve had on Friday, so that’s good. Saturdays home or away we never skate on game day. We do on Friday but not on Saturday.”

That’s new this year. It started the opening weekend of the season, when a Friday night loss to UMD in Duluth meant the Gophers had an early game on Saturday versus Union. Lucia cancelled the morning skate, and liked the result.

“Usually in the past, in the first half of the season we have skated on Saturday. This year we haven’t from day one,” he said. “We’ve been in that rhythm of getting a good stretch in on Saturday, and one less time you have to put on the equipment and get on the ice.”

They’re also spending less time on the ice during weeks where they will play at a standard NHL-size ice sheet over the weekend. The schedule is tight at the home rink of the Gopher women’s hockey team, which had a NHL-size ice sheet, as opposed to the Olympic size sheet inside Mariucci Arena.

“What we’ve tried to do is adjust how long we practice. Coming back from Michigan we didn’t practice on Monday so that probably came at a good time,” Lucia said. “When we’re playing on small rinks and we practice at Ridder (Arena) we only have the ice for so long, and that’s probably a good thing too. Basically we have the ice for 75 minutes, that’s it, due to class schedules and the women practicing, so that’s different than an hour and 45 minute practice. We’re keeping it short.”

The Gophers head to Notre Dame with a 6-1-1 mark in their last eight, and are ranked sixth in the latest national poll. The Irish, who are in their first season as a Big Ten affiliate member after migrating over from Hockey East during the summer, are 4-0-0 in the conference and ranked fourth nationally.

Black Friday deal on NCHC tickets

You’re probably used to Thanksgiving-weekend door-buster specials on electronics and holiday decorations. But the NCHC’s popular conference tournament is offering the first Black Friday style ticket deal that we can recall.

The NCHC’s Frozen Faceoff tournament is jumping the river in 2018, moving from Target Center in Minneapolis – where it has been contested the last four seasons – to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The four-team affair has been Minnesota-dominated in recent years, with St. Cloud State winning it in 2016, and Minnesota Duluth claiming the playoff title last spring.

From now until Dec. 3, the league is offering a 20 percent discount on select Frozen Faceoff tickets, with details available at the NCHC website (http://www.nchchockey.com/). The tournament will be held March 16-17 in St. Paul, with two games each day.

Scoring – somebody’s gotta do it

Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund each had a pair of goals on Wednesday in the Wild’s 5-4 win in Buffalo, running the team record to 6-1-1 in their last eight. That meant that the Niederreiter-Granlund duo has scored eight of the team’s last nine goals. And that comes over a stretch where Jason Zucker was the team’s only goal scorer in three straight contests.

The lack of offensive diversity is a good news/bad news scenario, according to the Wild coach, who was happy to see Niederreiter and Grnalund score in Buffalo.

“If we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t have any scoring,” Bruce Boudreau said after the win over the Sabres. “Zucker scored the previous six or seven, so I’m just glad someone is scoring.”

The Wild host Colorado on Black Friday afternoon.