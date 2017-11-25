P.J. Fleck calls performance “unacceptable” but assures fans “we will be better”

MINNEAPOLIS – P.J. Fleck declared it “unacceptable” after the Gophers closed the regular season on Saturday with an embarrassing 31-0 loss to fifth-ranked Wisconsin at TCF Bank Stadium.

Fleck could have used the same word to describe his first season as the Gophers coach. After cruising through a soft non-conference schedule by beating Buffalo, Oregon State and Middle Tennessee, the Gophers won only two Big Ten games to finish 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the conference.

“This offseason is incredibly important to us,” Fleck said.

Fleck has his work cut out for him as he prepares to bring in his first recruiting class and overhaul a roster that had issues on both sides of the ball. The Badgers, who stand to gain a berth in the College Football Playoff with a victory over Ohio State next weekend in the Big Ten title game, won their 14th in a row over Minnesota.

And this time, not surprisingly, it wasn’t close.

“There’s no way we’re going to look like that next year,” Fleck said. “But when you start talking about where we are as a team. … We got exactly what our work deserves. That’s what football does to you. Starting with me, I didn’t do a good enough job coaching — fact.”

Fleck is banking on doing the same thing he accomplished at Western Michigan. He took over in 2013 and went 1-11. That was followed by back-to-back 8-5 finishes and finally a 13-1 record and a spot in the Cotton Bowl last season. The Broncos , who were 8-0 in the Mid-American Conference in 2016, lost 24-16 to the Badgers in the bowl game.

If Fleck is going to turn around the Gophers, he needs to find several important pieces, including a quarterback, a reliable group of wide receivers, an offensive line that can both run and pass block and also numerous key players on defense. Fleck, whose expertise is on the offensive side of the ball, said the offense will look very different in 2018. Quarterback Demry Croft, who started the last six games of the season, is only a sophomore but it seems very unlikely he will hold onto the job.

“Year ones are very difficult,” Fleck said, “and you look around the country and all those year one coaches, for the most part, hover around that average five, six, seven wins. We won five games, regular season, that’s three less from last year. I don’t compare those wins. We are exactly where we are and we have to fix every issue that’s there.”

Fleck, who had a year added to his contract last week and is now signed through 2022, said those issues will be rectified.

“We will be better,” he said before repeating himself slowly. “We … will … be … better.”