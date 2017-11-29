P.J. Fleck enters phase two of his Gopher Football vision

With a disappointing Gopher football season in the books, attention will now shift to recruiting and player development. Since head coach P.J. Fleck was hired last January, he has touted the importance of recruiting and establishing depth. Fleck has called recruiting the “blood line” of football programs. This is his first chance to make a complete mark on the roster. In order to patch holes, Fleck is starting to put his vision in motion.

His first true recruiting class has the chance to be Minnesota’s highest rated group in a decade. It will be the second layer of depth in a three-stage process to inject talent into the roster. This year, a foundation was built, next season more depth will be added, and in 2019, a final wave of talent will provide competitive depth across all position groups. P.J. Fleck definitely kept the redshirts attached to many players who perhaps could have contributed this year. He did this with future recruiting and depth construction in mind. Fleck followed a similar plan and vision during his initial years as the head coach at Western Michigan. Fleck won one game in his first season, followed by two eight-win campaigns, and a 13-win Cotton Bowl berth.

So where should the attention be shifted to patch the holes within Minnesota’s roster? P.J. Fleck already made the most important move by landing his 2018 quarterback.

First part: Finding a 2018 quarterback

Gophers quarterback Demry Croft is leaving the program and the move will have very little impact on Minnesota’s decision-making at the position. The plan has always been to add a quarterback for the 2018 class. It was highly unlikely Croft would carve out a role next season. Entering 2017, the coaching staff thought they had their quarterback for the future in waiting. Ohio quarterback Brennan Armstrong committed to the 2018 class, but recently decommitted and will play at Virginia.

Just 48 hours after a 31-0 dismantling at the hands of Wisconsin, P.J. Fleck made his move. He received a commitment from top-ranked JUCO quarterback, Vic Viramontes. Viramontes, a coveted recruit out of high school initially committed to Michigan, but decided to play as a freshman at California.

Following a coaching change, he transferred to Riverside Community College. He passed for 1,868 yards and tallied 22 total passing touchdowns this season. Viramontes is a dual-threat quarterback with impressive elusiveness and vision to make plays with his legs. Outside the pocket, he can extend plays with his legs, but keeps his eyes up the field to find options down the field. Viramontes isn’t a pocket-style player, but is very capable of making all the throws in this system. He will need to prove he can read defenses at the next level and improve his overall mechanics. However, there is no doubting the talent Viramontes possesses. He visited campus this weekend and was a top priority for Fleck and company. He will likely compete with redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan for the starting nod next season. The quarterback spot is the most glaring weakness on this team and Fleck is already making moves to change that.

Getting dynamic weapons in the fold

Injuries really put a damper on the Gophers’ wide receiver group. In the last game of the season, Minnesota was playing four freshman wide receivers, including two walk-ons. Things really reached the depleted stage following Tyler Johnson’s season-ending hand injury. It is likely all six incoming and redshirt freshman wide receivers will play next season. The Gophers lacked dynamic weapons in the passing game and they will handle inexperience at the position to mend this deficiency.

There are three players all Gopher fans will want to get familiar with before next season. Freshman wide receiver commit Rashod Bateman has been tearing up the Georgia football scene. He is an impressive athlete and was initially recruited by two power-five schools as a basketball player. Bateman can win in the red zone with his athletic ability and can be placed in space to create after the catch. In a way, it is easy to see Bateman could be a prototype of Matt Simon’s Western Michigan protégé, Corey Davis. Aside from Bateman, Ohio wide receiver Jornell Manns will be a gadget player in the offense, while redshirt freshman Chris Autman-Bell can stretch the field vertically. The Gophers will significantly upgrade their overall talent at the wide receiver position by adding youth. Even with inexperience, the skill-sets of these players will provide more intrigue within the offensive system.

Adding mass and size on the edge

On defense, the Gophers clearly need to add more length and size on the edge. There were games where Minnesota shied away from sending edge rushers because they needed mass to help contain the running game. Freshman Nate Umlor was thrust into extended playing time because of depth issues up front. Redshirt freshman Esezi Otomewo is a name to monitor closely in the spring sessions. “Big O,” as he’s called by the coaching staff, has added nearly 25 pounds since joining the program. He currently measures in at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and has enough athleticism to make a major impact in the 4-3 defense.

In addition, highly touted Ohio defensive end Alex Reigelsperger brings a physical persona to a position yearning for depth. The coaches also could use the versatility of incoming freshman defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu. Thy can play him at defensive end or inside at three-technique. Ahanotu, the son of Chidi Ahanotu, a 12-year NFL veteran, brings a finesse style player with position flexibility to the Gophers’ roster. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Minnesota run a more traditional 4-3 scheme, rather than a hybrid 3-4 look. They will have an injection of capable players to make the system more effective.

One year has concluded for P.J. Fleck, but he can’t truly be evaluated until after year three. Fleck must have a chance to execute his three-part depth injection plan. The foundation must be laid and it will take patience to see results.