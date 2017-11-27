Reports: Gophers QB Demry Croft is leaving program

It’s been awhile since the Gophers have had stability at quarterback. And it’s going to be a while longer.

Starting QB Demry Croft has asked for and been granted his release from the Gophers football program, according to multiple reports. He reportedly asked for his release after the Gophers lost to the Badgers on Saturday, 31-0.

It’s hard to say who the next QB will be. Seth Green played once this year, and Conor Rhoda lost the starting job to Croft as a senior. Tanner Morgan will be a redshirt freshman next year. And the Gophers could look to add more arms to next year’s draft class, too.

Croft took over the QB job this year afterbattling Rhoda for the top spot. First-year head coach was hesitant to publicly back Croft as his quarterback. The Gophers ran more of a read-option offense any didn’t establish much of a downfield passing attack this season. Part of that is likely on Croft, but it’s also fair to mention that the Gophers were without many of their first choices to catch passes.

Croft finished the season with a 41.8% completion percentage, with 674 yars — about 5.5 yards per attempt. He threw 4 passing touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The sophomore also added 4 rushing touchdowns on his own and averaged 3.9 yards per carry on the ground.

Mitch Leidner had a decent run as Gophers quarterback, but he was never the most accurate downfield passer. To find a guy you’d consider stable as a pass-first QB, you’d have to go all the way back to the Adam Weber days at Minnesota.

Now, who will be next remains an open question.

Croft should have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and he could look to transfer to another school to keep playing.