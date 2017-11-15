Film reveals one key ingredient to Gophers’ success against Nebraska: A simplified offense

The Gophers found the correct offensive mix for the first time with sophomore quarterback Demry Croft at the helm. Croft shredded the Nebraska defense for 183 rushing yards and three scores in a 54-21 win against Nebraska. The offense dialed up a simplified approach and found the correct mix of plays for Croft to be the most successful. They also played complementary football for the first time this season to pick up their second Big Ten win.

Demry Croft is selling the read-option

Part of Demry Croft’s 183-yard rushing performance was fueled by his ability to sell fakes in the read-option. With an undisciplined Nebraska defense, Croft’s fakes, combined with his elusiveness were enough to spark explosive plays. The Cornhuskers were out of alignment throughout the day and Minnesota took advantage. There were several situations where Nebraska overloaded the weak side and the Gophers ran outside zone. It allowed an extra blocker to open lanes in the second level. Minnesota mixed in a dash of misdirection, speed-option, and read-option to make Demry Croft feel comfortable.

Croft moved well in the pocket and the offense featured quick hitting pass options when he was asked to throw. This was the first game where Croft played confidently and appeared to take command of the offense. Nebraska’s defense had various holes, but Croft and the offense executed at a high level. There have been consistency and execution issues throughout the season, but Saturday the group didn’t make the big mistake. Not only that, but they managed to perform well in early downs, which allowed them to be more flexible and creative on offense. They didn’t shy away from play-action and burned a Nebraska defense which bit hard on fakes throughout the day.

The Gophers are playing disciplined

The Gophers didn’t commit back-breaking penalties that impacted their flow. Minnesota was assessed just three penalties, which allowed its offense to limit long down situations. Throughout the season, the Gophers have been one of the most disciplined teams in college football. Minnesota has allowed the second-fewest penalty yards per game in the country. They also rank second in penalties per game (6.5). This is a drastic improvement, especially considering the Gophers finished 84th in penalties per game in 2016. The new coaching staff has made disciplined play a focal point of their culture change. Limiting penalties allowed their offense to continue flowing without disruptions.

Defense creates negative plays

The Gophers created more negative plays on defense, placing themselves in more favorable situations in later downs. They recorded six sacks and ten tackles for loss in a game where their front-seven took over. One of the key moments in the game was Minnesota’s red zone stand on the Cornhuskers’ second drive of the game. Merrick Jackson did a fantastic job of winning his assignment and getting inside pressure. Safety Duke McGhee filled the gap and made a tough stop to force a turnover on downs. This moment changed the entire outlook of the game and the Gophers’ defense settled in. Carter Coughlin continued to get pressure with his improved pass rushing moves and may have put together his best performance against the run. He was setting the edge and notably forced two runs back inside for limited gains.

The secondary had rough patches early, but relaxed after multiple missed assignments on the first two drives of the game. They also benefited from the front-seven creating negative plays. It placed the defense in more favorable situations to rush the passer. This is a trend which must continue for the Gophers if they hope to be competitive against their next two opponents. If the opposing offense has success on first and second down, it puts them in a position to convert on third down. More importantly, opposing offenses then have the flexibility to take more shots up the field against the Gophers’ depleted secondary.

Not too much pass, not too much run, just right

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca may have called his best game of the season. It felt like the offense tried to over simplify in Michigan, but this week they hit the sweet spot. Demry Croft looked comfortable with the play script and the coaches really maximized his skill-set. The Gophers ran more run-pass option wrinkles, including swing passes to get their players in space. They also emphasized more quick-hitting action in the passing game to get Croft in an early rhythm.

Head coach P.J. Fleck compared this offensive breakthrough to a popular children’s book.

“It’s just kind of like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, you find the porridge that’s just right and today we happened to find that with him,” Fleck said.

Ciarrocca found the right porridge was a blend of read-option, outside zone, inside zone, delayed draws and speed options to keep Nebraska’s defense on their toes. These are all plays suited to Croft’s skill-set. The sophomore quarterback has been showing signs of improvement each game, but in subtle ways. This is the first game where he has really commanded the team and shown his full athleticism on the field. It is a sign of his improvement and finding the right “porridge” has helped, too.

Complementary football

This is the first game where Minnesota played complementary football in all three phases. Teams that win games consistently are executing across all units. This is something very important for a young Gophers squad with a small margin for error in many of these games. A quick start with a 100-yard kickoff return by Rodney Smith was the type of contribution this team has been waiting for from their special teams unit. The return game has been unable to pop off a big play, but it made a major difference in this game. Minnesota’s offense was clicking, their defense was creating negative plays and the return game notched a touchdown. The execution and consistency was present in this game for the first time this year.

Now, it will need to translate into the final two weeks of the season if the Gophers want to become bowl eligible.