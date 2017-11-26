We still can’t believe Minnesota’s surreal win over Alabama

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — On a November night in 2004, I lay lazily on my couch as a Pistons-Pacers game played in the background. Ron Artest and the Pacers were finishing up a road blowout of Detroit, when a hard foul on the Pistons’ Ben Wallace triggered a shoving match between the two teams. My attention rose slightly as I watched the players push, and posture, with each other. It was interesting, but something I’d seen dozens of times before, in many different sports.

We all know what eventually transpired that night, of course, and the impact it had. For about ten minutes, chaos reigned. The Malice at the Palace is the most jaw-dropping scene I’ve ever witnessed in sports. What made that event so surreal is that it broke a barrier between fans and players we’d been conditioned to accept as unbreakable. Sure, we’d seen players tumble into the first row after a loose ball, or an idiot run on the field, but we’d never seen players storm the stands. It was jarring because it challenged our understanding of reality. For the first time, fans and players were no longer dichotomous.

Saturday’s Minnesota-Alabama game is the closest I’ve come to experiencing that same feeling. What unfolded in Brooklyn ventured into the surreal, as an escalating series of events forced everyone watching to challenge long-held norms about what is and is not supposed to happen at a sporting event. What follows is my attempt to chronicle a night I won’t soon forget.

The crowd in Brooklyn was not large, but it was unique. Three factions were scattered across the lower bowl of the Barclays Center: 1) Unassuming Minnesota fans who sat mostly behind Minnesota’s bench and played little role in this drama, 2) A small but boisterous contingent of Alabama fans, and 3) A large group of New Yorkers; vocal, knowledgeable, and passionate about basketball, there to see Harlem’s Isaiah Washington.

I knew Washington was a well-known figure in New York City hoops—his 400,000 Instagram followers speaks to that—but the scope of his popularity took me by surprise. As Minnesota took the court for warmups, a group of about 200 school-aged kids swarmed the rows behind Minnesota’s basket, screaming his name every time he touched the ball.

Washington entered at the 14-minute mark, and for a brief moment, took over the gym. He hit his first shot, a 12-footer in the lane, then another short jumper on the next possession. Thirty seconds later, he snatched a loose ball at midcourt and finished on the other end with his signature “jelly” finger roll, pointing to a section of his hyped-up followers as Alabama called timeout.

Washington electrified in those two minutes, but it was Jordan Murphy who ran the show in the first half. Alabama had no answer for the big man, who weaved in and out of their interior defense for buckets, jumped over them for rebounds, and drove Alabama head coach Avery Johnson crazy. Johnson stomped his feet, paced the sideline with fury, and finally picked up a technical foul, screaming at a ref after yet another Murphy offensive rebound. Johnson’s antics revved up the Alabama crowd, a steady onslaught of derision raining down on the refs, who seemed to struggle with the speed and intensity of the action all game.

The second half started as the first ended, with Minnesota taking it to the Crimson Tide. This time, though, it was Nate Mason taking center stage. Mason had been dueling with Alabama’s great point guard, Collin Sexton, all game. Sexton’s a potential lottery pick, but Mason took it to him to start the half, hitting two threes to open the scoring, then a left-handed floater that got the crowd on its feet. A minute later, a Mason stutter-step sent the off-balance Sexton to the ground. Mason stopped, stared at the falling Sexton, and drilled a three, gesturing to a delirious crowd. It was at that moment the game transitioned from a high-level, intense college basketball game to the bizarre, seemingly unbelievable circus that it will be remembered for.

On the next possession, Mason again tried to go at Sexton, this time dribbling the ball off his knee and out-of-bounds. Sexton let him know about it, and Mason returned fire and then some, getting in the freshman’s face as the crowd again rose to its feet. After a technical was called on both players, Mason kept jawing, eventually making his way to Alabama’s bench. That earned him a second technical and ejection, with Richard Pitino drawing a technical of his own in the melee. The fan bases and players were now feeding off the drama, and the atmosphere was charged, bordering on unstable, as Mason exited the arena slowly.

With Mason gone, Sexton hit 3 of 4 technical free throws, and Alabama’s Riley Norris immediately followed with a three, cutting what had been a huge lead down to seven points. As Norris’ three was in the air, Dupree McBrayer and Dazon Ingram battled for rebounding position, their arms becoming tangled. What started as a shoving match between the two turned briefly into a full-fledged brawl, Alabama’s entire bench coming onto the court to challenge McBrayer and his teammates, as Barclays Center security stormed the floor. For a brief moment, chaos.

The fallout of the brawl was crippling for Alabama. Every member of the bench had come onto the floor, and by rule, that meant they were all ejected. The rule was interpreted correctly, but with no arena announcement explaining why they were gone, Alabama’s fans were understandably confused, and angry at the refs who’d stripped them of most of their team just as momentum had swung.

At least one fan, though I’m not sure for whom, was ejected, and security was now everywhere in the arena, as Alabama played on with their five available players. Two minutes later, it was four, after Ingram fouled out, and then it was three, when Alabama’s John Petty left with an injury.

Five on three. For nearly eleven minutes, two top-25 teams played five-on-three basketball. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen. It wasn’t a basketball game anymore. Fans stared at the spectacle in disbelief, unsure of how to act or what to feel. The PA announcer called out baskets in muted tones. Avery Johnson, animated all game, mostly just watched and shook his head.

As everyone waited for it to be over, though, Sexton put on an incredible final act. Despite being double-teamed every time he had the ball, he sliced through Minnesota’s defense, maneuvering past trapping guards and over and around 7-footers at the rim for layups. He hoisted, and made, one 3-pointer after another, and found his two remaining teammates, Norris and Galin Smith, for easy baskets. He was, quite literally, taking on the entire team by himself.

Minnesota, meanwhile, seemed passive and unsure. The Gophers shot and missed mid-range twos early in the shot clock, lost out on loose balls, and committed sloppy fouls. Alabama’s three men cut the lead to 9 points, then 7, then, with a minute and a half left, 3. The locals, loyal to Washington’s Gophers all day, switched allegiances, Sexton’s herculean effort too much to ignore. In a night of one unbelievable event after another, Sexton’s display topped them all, and had he pulled off the win, it might have gone down as one of the greatest performances in basketball history.

I’m not sure that game was good for college hoops, or for a Gophers team that has Final Four aspirations. It was, though, for everyone who was there or watching on the obscure online feed that was somehow fitting for this game, as memorable, strange, and surreal a night of basketball as has ever been played.