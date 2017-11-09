VIDEO: P.J. Fleck on criticism: ‘I think people who really want to be negative will always be negative’

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck has heard his share of criticism in his first year at the helm of Minnesota’s football team.

The reasons are twofold — and maybe more than that — but it comes with the territory of being a big-time college football coach. The first reason he’s heard it from fans and media members is that the Gophers are 1-5 in the Big Ten, a year after the team won 9 games under since-fired coach Tracy Claeys. The second reason he’s hearing about it has nothing to do with what happens on the field, but centers on his high-energy salesmanship.

Whether you’re for him or against him, I think he made some good points on the critics during a recent press conference. Here’s a snippet from that, courtesy of KSTP-TV’s and 1500ESPN contributor Darren Wolfson.