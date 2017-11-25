Winning easy: Gophers tried to force Badgers QB Hornibrook to beat them — and he did

Minnesota’s game plan was clear: stack the box and force quarterback Alex Hornibrook to beat them. Well, he did just that. The Wisconsin quarterback carved up the Gophers, completing 15 of his 19 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 win. Running back Jonathan Taylor added 149 yards and a score as the Badgers claimed Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the 14th consecutive season.

Minnesota’s offense was stifled by Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense. The Gophers mustered just 133 yards and eight first downs, while quarterback Demry Croft completed just three passes in the loss. The Gophers were blanked for the second consecutive week and failed to score a point against Wisconsin in Minneapolis for the first time since 1922.

Badgers run the ball and Hornibrook slings it

Entering the game, everyone knew stopping the run was the only way Minnesota could keep the game remotely close. For the most part, they managed to bottle things up through the first quarter and a half. Minnesota forced Wisconsin punts on their first two drives and maintained gap discipline to bottle up Wisconsin runs. After Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor picked up a quick 19 yards on two carries, the defense managed to clamp down, allowing runs of 0 yards, 2 yards and -1 yard to end the drive. The Gophers stacked the box early to prevent the Badgers from having success on the ground. Minnesota placed eight or nine players in the box, which opened up opportunities for Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

However, the lid came off the run defense in the second quarter.

During the Badgers’ fourth drive of the game, fullback Austin Ramesh broke free for 41 yards on an end around, but the Gophers managed to get a third down stop. Wisconsin hit a field goal and led 10-0 with 9:08 left in the second quarter. A few drives later, the Badgers used rushes of 29 and 27 yards to end a second quarter scoring drive with a play-action touchdown to Kyle Penniston. In the fourth quarter, running back Jonathan Taylor added a 53-yard score and Wisconsin rushed for 287 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. The combination of Alex Hornibrook’s success on play-action and the Badgers’ timely use of the running game, was enough to wear down the Minnesota defense.

Wisconsin used their passing game to move down the field on Minnesota. During their second scoring drive, quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 6 of his 7 passes, including a 23-yard strike to wide receiver A.J. Taylor. The Badgers went on a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive and ran the ball just five times in the process. Minnesota was dedicating their resources to stopping running back Jonathan Taylor, which opened up play-action looks for the Badgers down the field.

Linebacker Thomas Barber forced a Jonathan Taylor fumble, but the Gophers were unable to capitalize on offense. A 12-yard loss during a first down sack by Ryan Connelly ended any hope for the Minnesota offense to take advantage. At the break, the Gophers had just 46 total yards and two first downs. In the first half, Minnesota was outgained 262 to 46 and Wisconsin doubled the total time of possession. Hornibrook would add a third touchdown pass in the third quarter as the Badgers ran past the Gophers.

Gophers offense has no fire power

The Gophers offense continues to be one-dimensional and it plagued them again in Saturday’s game. A reeling passing attack and dropped passes were again a theme for Minnesota. The Gophers’ first offensive possession ended in a three-and-out after tight end Nate Wozniak dropped a second down pass near the marker. The Gophers’ offensive line struggled to open interior lanes as the Gophers traveled just 21 yards on three consecutive three-and-outs. On a short yardage play, the left side of the offensive line collapsed and the Badgers swallowed up running back Rodney Smith.

Late in the second quarter, quarterback Demry Croft tried to connect with wide receiver Phillip Howard deep, but the ball bounced off his facemask. The Gophers moved the ball on their first drive of the second half, but Croft was again sacked to negate the drive’s early success. He struggled to show any pocket presence and lacked awareness when he faced pressure. In addition, the Gophers wide receivers continually struggled to get separation, and when they did, they were unable to make open grabs. Minnesota was using walk-on wide receivers Clay Geary and Will Reger throughout the day due to their thinned wide receiver depth.

The offense is incredibly one-dimensional because the team can’t catch passes and the quarterback is unable to make plays down the field. They cannot run play-action to help the offense develop an identity. Things have simply become too predictable for the Gophers’ offense. Minnesota ran the ball seven consecutive times during a third quarter drive despite trailing by five scores. The Gophers also had completed just seven passes at the start of the fourth quarter.

After watching the Gophers over the past two weeks, it is clear Minnesota will need to find a quarterback to pair with six incoming freshman wide receivers. Until then, the gap will continue to widen between the Gophers and their archrival.