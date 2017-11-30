Zulgad: The best venue in town for a big game? The Barn remains atop the list

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities has undergone a stadium and arena renaissance since 2000.

The Xcel Energy Center was built for the Wild and remains a marvelous hockey building. TCF Bank Stadium opened in 2009, putting football back on campus at the University of Minnesota and has been followed by two terrific baseball stadiums (Target Field and CHS Field).

The Vikings’ new home, U.S. Bank Stadium, will host a Super Bowl in its second year and the United will get a soccer-exclusive stadium when Allianz Field opens in 2019 in St. Paul.

Despite the modern amenities offered by each of these venues, none can touch what was offered inside a nearly 90-year-old building Wednesday night on the University of Minnesota campus.

The 12th-ranked Gophers men’s basketball team, playing a top-10 opponent in Williams Arena for the first time since facing Cincinnati in 1998, lost 86-81 to No. 10 Miami.

The Gophers’ first loss of the season might have left some disappointed, but that should not have overshadowed the incredible atmosphere in a building that is the best in which to watch a big game in this town.

There haven’t been nearly enough of these types of games in recent years. Awful basketball from the Gophers and hyphenated opponents scheduled in an attempt to assure victory far too often left Williams Arena an empty and cold building.

Those nights can provide a pretty good case for abandoning The Barn in favor of something shiny and new.

But then you have a game like the one Wednesday. The Gophers are good, a quality opponent in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is brought in and the seats and bleachers at Williams are filled. The student section, nearly empty in the nonconference season a year ago, spends the game heckling the Hurricanes. The raised floor adds to the only sports venue we have that can be compared to Wrigley Field or Fenway Park.

The roof felt as if it was going to come off Williams at times as the Gophers went on runs in the first and second half in an attempt to rally against hot-shooting Miami. Sure, the building gets too hot with bodies jammed together, air circulation is nothing more than a rumor and the concourses could be wider.

Who cares?

Anyone who was part of the atmosphere inside Williams on Wednesday shouldn’t have. There likely were some who had never previously experienced this magic.

Now that they have, they likely realized what I first did on Jan. 26, 1989, when the Gophers shocked then-No. 1 Illinois. There is no better building in this town in which to watch a big game than The Barn.