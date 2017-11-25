Zulgad: No offense but we still don’t know much about P.J. Fleck’s coaching ability

MINNEAPOLIS – There were 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the second quarter of the Gophers’ game against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium, when Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was stripped of the ball by linebacker Thomas Barber on third-and-3.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck was jumping up-and-down on the sideline frantically motioning that linebacker Kamal Martin had recovered. That was soon confirmed by the official, causing a celebration to break out on the Minnesota sideline.

The thought from the press box: Why?

The Gophers got the ball at their own 49-yard line and trailing 10-0. Quarterback Demry Croft was sacked by linebacker Ryan Connelly for a 12-yard loss on first down. That made it second-and-22 and two plays later the Gophers punted the ball back to the Badgers on fourth-and-17.

This is what happens when your offense has no hope of moving the ball and the forward pass looks like a foreign concept. The Badgers are very good — they will enter the conference title game at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big Ten — but the Gophers’ offense was putrid and the depleted defense wasn’t much better after a decent start.

The fifth-ranked Badgers’ 31-0 victory – Wisconsin’s 14th in a row against Minnesota and its 21st in the past 23 meetings between the one-time rivals – brings a merciful end to P.J. Fleck’s first season as the Gophers coach. Minnesota finished 5-7 overall, 2-7 in the Big Ten and returned to looking like a bottom-feeder.

The Gophers’ offensive performance in the opening 30 minutes featured five consecutive three-and-outs before Minnesota got its initial first down with 41 seconds left in the second quarter on Rodney Smith’s 25-yard run. The Gophers got to the Wisconsin 28-yard line before Emmit Carpenter missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt. Croft finished with three completions on nine pass attempts for 40 yards, while the Gophers ran the ball 39 times.

Fleck came to Minnesota from Western Michigan last January known for his ability to coach offense. He had taken the Broncos from 1-11 in 2013 to 13-1 in 2016; his last game at Western Michigan was a 24-16 loss to the Badgers in the Cotton Bowl.

That Western Michigan squad had superior talent, especially on offense, compared to what Fleck had at his disposal on Saturday. Fleck can now turn his attention toward finding a quarterback who can throw the ball, receivers who can catch it and offensive linemen who can give the first two groups sufficient time to do their job.

Fleck’s predecessors – Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys, but mostly Kill – left Fleck with nothing in the QB department.

If there was any doubt about that, it was on display this season as Conor Rhoda was replaced by Croft. Both were equally ineffective and when they were effective their passes were dropped at an alarming rate, including Croft’s first throw on Saturday to Nate Wozniak. That was the only pass Croft attempted in the opening quarter. He threw only three more in the second quarter and ended the first half having hit on 1-of-4 passes for 3 yards.

Who will replace the Croft/Rhoda combination remains uncertain. Rhoda is a senior and Croft a sophomore, but Croft stands as much of a chance of starting for the Gophers next season as Rhoda does. There are four other quarterbacks on the roster, but it is likely Fleck will look outside the program for help at the position.

Brennan Armstrong, a three-star quarterback from Shelby, Ohio, verbally committed to Minnesota in February but has since reopened the recruiting process and isn’t expected to end up with the program.

There is no doubt Fleck’s first year as Gophers’ coach was a disappointment. He took over a program that Claeys had led to a 9-4 finish, 5-4 in the Big Ten, and a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

Claeys was fired in part because Coyle could see cracks in the foundation of the program – Claeys was never head coaching material and only got the job because Kill resigned and the school was desperate – and because of a sexual assault allegation that led to dismissals from the team and resulted in an ill-timed tweet from Claeys.

Whether Fleck was the right hire certainly can be debated and there is little question his style rubs some the wrong way. But if he proves he can coach, his personality quirks will be overlooked.

The issue is we won’t know if he can until he is able to recruit players that are worthy of being on a Big Ten roster and can run his system. The end of the season should enable Fleck more time to go about finding that personnel so we can find out whether he’s simply a fast-talker or a guy who can win football games in the Big Ten.