Depth remains an issue for talented Gophers

The Gophers played short-handed in their 86-81 loss to No. 10 Miami Wednesday, after Dupree McBrayer was sidelined with an infection in his leg. McBrayer’s a good player who’s gotten better each year, and along with Jordan Murphy, Nate Mason, Amir Coffey and Reggie Lynch, is part of perhaps the best starting five in the Big Ten. McBrayer, though, to venture briefly into baseball speak, is probably Minnesota’s No. 5 starter. Losing a No. 5 starter is a blow, but on a deep team, it should only marginally decrease that team’s chances of winning. The Gophers, though, appear to be short on relief.

Coming into the season, this year’s squad was billed as being much deeper than last year’s version, which also featured a strong starting five and a lot of question marks behind them. With Eric Curry coming off a strong freshman season, 4-star point guard Isaiah Washington and shooting guard Jamir Harris on the way, and the lengthy Davonte Fitzgerald returning from injury, Minnesota was thought to have a solid second unit that could tread water when the starters went to the bench.

Then Curry tore his ACL in August, significantly weakening their frontcourt depth. Wednesday’s loss to Miami demonstrated that the backcourt reserves, while healthy, might not be ready to step in for the starters quite as seamlessly as we thought.

With McBrayer’s late scratch, Washington got his first career start on national TV against the No.10 Hurricanes, a team that starts four guards and is thought to have one of the better backcourts in the country. That’s a tough spot for any freshman, even one as talented as Washington, and to be too critical of any first-year player thrust into a national spotlight very early in his career is to fail to recognize the development that occurs as players mature in college.

That said, Washington really struggled Wednesday, and it was the way he struggled that likely frustrated Gophers fans. Often, freshmen have difficulty early on with timidity; passing up open shots and deferring too much to their veteran teammates. Coffey, for example, was told by Pitino that he needed to be more aggressive in looking for his shot this year.

Washington’s struggles—last night and all season—certainly aren’t due to timidity. He’s been a high-volume shooter all season. That approach would be questionable even if he was converting a decent percentage of his attempts, with the plethora of offensive weapons Minnesota possesses. It makes even less sense, though, given his current shooting percentage. Washington ranks last on the team in FG percentage at 36.4%, and in 3-point percentage, at 8.3%. On the season, he’s 2 for 24 from behind the arc.

Despite those numbers, he’s shooting more than anyone on the team, by a significant margin. I wrote last week about Washington’s volume shooting, and in the three games since that column, his attempts have increased. He took 17 shots against Miami, four more than the next highest Gopher, despite starting 1 for 10. On the season, he’s averaging 0.46 shots/minute, which also leads the team by a wide margin. Jordan Murphy is second at 0.40 shots/minute, while last year’s leading scorer, Nate Mason, is taking 0.38 shots/minute.

Surely Richard Pitino is aware of those numbers, and last night he had little choice but to stick with the freshman despite his shooting woes and turnovers — due to McBrayer’s absence. Pitino also likely doesn’t want to zap Washington’s confidence or take away his aggressiveness—late in the game he demonstrated his elite ability to penetrate and get buckets in transition. Still, with Murphy playing like an All-American and the skill sets of Mason and Coffey, the offense should go through them, and until that happens it won’t run as efficiently as it should. Coffey’s dad, for what it’s worth, seemed to feel similarly during last night’s game.

Pass the ball — Richard Coffey (@CoffeyUnlimited) November 30, 2017

Washington’s shown, in spurts, how good he’s eventually going to be, and I’d wager by February he’ll be making columns like this look pretty reactionary. Even if that happens, though, the rest of the Gophers’ bench has a way to go before Minnesota fans can feel comfortable if a starter gets injured or in foul trouble. In 33 combined minutes last night, the bench of Fitzgerald, Harris, Michael Hurt, and Bakary Konate had zero points, zero assists, and two rebounds. On the season, none of those players are averaging more than 4 points and 3 rebounds a game. Again, it’s early, and the sample size is small. Fitzgerald was a productive player at Texas A&M, and Harris a well-thought-of recruit. If the bench production doesn’t improve, though, Minnesota’s going to have to ride the starting five harder than Pitino would likely prefer. If they stay healthy and on the floor, I believe they’re Final Four good. If not, the ceiling lowers.

Depth issues aside, there’s still an awful lot to like about this Gophers team, and it starts with their double-double machine.

Appreciating Jordan Murphy

Jordan Murphy has been absolutely phenomenal. He picked up his eighth straight double-double against Miami, tallying 17 points and 14 rebounds. On the season, he’s averaging 21.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. The junior’s won Big Ten Player of the Week in each of the first three weeks of the season. He’s playing with passion, energy, and confidence, and in my view, he’s been the best player on the court in every game he’s played. He brings back memories of Trevor Mbakwe, a similarly undersized power forward who outfought opponents for rebounds and played with purpose and emotion. Mbakwe, though, never scored at the rate Murphy is so far this year. He’s finishing in traffic, turning offensive rebounds into easy points, and shooting over 70% from the line, where he finds himself often. Gophers fans should enjoy his brilliance while they can, because if he keeps this up, you might need a subscription to NBA League Pass to watch him regularly next season.

Putting Miami in context and looking ahead

The Miami loss was a tough pill to swallow for Gophers fans, because the outcome may very well have been different with a healthy McBrayer. Still, a 5-point loss to a top-10 team is no reason for panic, and the Gophers enter December with two signature wins (at Providence, vs (24) Alabama) already on their resume.

Minnesota’s in the middle of a challenging six-game stretch, the caliber of which they’ve rarely face this early in the year. Already, they’ve split games against top-25 opponents and picked up a win against UMass. Next comes two conference games—vs Rutgers, at Nebraska—and a major road test at Arkansas, a tournament team last year that just beat UConn by 35 and is receiving votes in both major polls. If Minnesota emerges from that stretch with one or two losses and their health intact, there’s no reason they shouldn’t continue to be seen as a conference championship contender with a good chance to be playing in the second week of the NCAA Tournament.