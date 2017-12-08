Gophers notebook: We’re noticing Eric Curry’s absence; and a down year for the Big Ten?

Minnesota, in terms of on-court production, is a team divided. Two very distinct factions have emerged through the first 10 games of the season. The first faction, the starters, is a talented group of athletic, skilled, battle-tested players who can compete with any starting unit in the country. The second faction, the bench, has to this point been a largely ineffective group that hasn’t really given the team much tangible production.

The gap between these factions was supposed to be bridged by forward Eric Curry, who would have served as Richard Pitino’s sixth man this season. Curry, redshirting this year after tearing his ACL in August, had a strong freshman campaign last season. In 20 minutes per game, he averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, played solid defense, and ranked sixth on the team—after the five starters—in player efficiency rating (PER). He’s a versatile big man who can rebound, knock down 15-footers, and defend without fouling. As a freshman, he showed he wasn’t afraid of playing critical minutes. He scored seven points in overtime in a win at No. 15 Purdue. After Reggie Lynch fouled out against Iowa, Curry played all five minutes of double-overtime, scoring three of his nine points in the final two minutes as the Gophers pulled away. In an overtime win over Michigan, with Lynch in foul trouble all game, Curry played 35 minutes, scoring 12 points and grabbing 5 boards.

Curry and Akeem Springs were reliable players off the bench for Richard Pitino. They could be counted on to keep the engine running smoothly and play big minutes if the situation dictated. Right now, the Gophers just don’t have anyone like that in the second unit.

Curry’s absence has pushed Davonte Fitzgerald, Michael Hurt and Bakary Konate into larger roles. Those three, along with freshmen Isaiah Washington and Jamir Harris, are the primary reinforcements used by Pitino when a starter goes to the bench (or is injured, in the case of Dupree McBrayer against Miami). Here’s a look at how the bench has produced in the Gophers’ five competitive games this season (Providence, Alabama, Miami, Rutgers, Nebraska):

Opponent Combined bench minutes Combined points Combined rebounds Combined fouls Providence 44 10 9 9 Alabama 50 23* 6 7 Miami 35 0 2 1 Rutgers 45 11 10 5 Nebraska 38 5 3 7 Total 212 49 30 29

*15 of 23 bench points vs Alabama came in 5-on-3

In the Gophers’ five competitive games, the bench is averaging 42.4 minutes/game, and producing 9.8 points and 6 rebounds per game, while tallying nearly the same number of fouls as rebounds. If you take away the 15 points that came in the wacky 5-on-3 against Alabama, they’re averaging 6.8 points/game as a unit.

Without consistent bench play, Minnesota just doesn’t have much margin for error. Their starters have to stay on the court, play big minutes, and be productive for them to win. In the Gophers’ two losses, that didn’t happen. Against Miami, the absence of McBrayer forced Washington into the starting lineup and the reserves into larger roles, and they struggled in a close loss. Against Nebraska, foul trouble and a rare poor shooting night from Murphy helped doom Minnesota.

Minnesota’s starting five is so talented that they won’t ever come into a game overmatched, even if they make it deep into March. After a tough game against Miami, Washington’s played better, and he’s likely to continue to improve as he gets deeper into the season. But until the bench becomes more productive, Minnesota’s fate, to a large extent, will be dependent on the starters not having an off-night and the officials not blowing the whistle too often. Speaking of the officials…

Do referees favor home teams in conference play?

A phrase that gets thrown around a lot in college basketball is “true road game.” A true road game is one that’s not on a neutral floor or at an off-campus arena that’s closer to one fan base (e.g. when Minnesota played Vanderbilt in Sioux Falls last season), but a game that occurs in the home, on-campus gym of the opponent. The selection committee is said to place increased importance this season on true road wins. It’s tough to win on the road in the Big Ten for many reasons, and one of them is the officiating.

On Tuesday, Minnesota lost a true road game in Lincoln in a hostile atmosphere. Nebraska’s arena was packed and loud, and the Gophers seemed to let the atmosphere get the best of them.

To my untrained eye, the referees did as well. I don’t think it’s the reason Minnesota lost (they shot 32% to Nebraska’s 47%), but I do think it had an impact. Anecdotally, it seems like this phenomenon happens a lot—Big Ten referees favoring the home team. But do the numbers back it up?

Last season, every team in the Big Ten got called for more fouls on the road than they did at home during conference play. The Gophers got called for 16.7 fouls/game at home and 19.3 fouls/game on the road. The home team got called for more fouls than the road team just twice in Minnesota’s 18 conference games.

I don’t know whether this phenomenon holds true in other conferences, though my guess is it does. What it does suggest, though, is getting a “true road win” in the Big Ten requires overcoming your opponent, their crowd, and at least to some extent, the officials.

How down is the Big Ten?

The Big Ten got crushed this year in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, going 3-11. Only Michigan State, Purdue and Nebraska picked up wins (all at home), and five of the Big Ten’s eleven losses came by double-digits. It was the most lopsided loss, by either conference, in the 19-year history of the competition.

As of right now, ESPN “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi has five Big Ten teams making the tournament—Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, and Michigan. Michigan is currently among his “last four in.” Obviously there’s a long way to go, but if that were to hold, it’d be the fewest number of selections from the conference since 2010, when they also sent five teams.

The general consensus among most pundits is Michigan State is the clear-cut favorite to win the conference, with Purdue and Minnesota their strongest challengers. Through the first month of the season, it’s basically played out like that. Michigan State has just one loss, to No. 1 Duke. Purdue suffered a baffling loss to Western Kentucky, but has wins over Arizona, Louisville, Maryland and Northwestern. Minnesota, of course, suffered its first “bad” loss Tuesday to Nebraska, but has tallied resume-boosting wins over Providence and Alabama. The lack of conference depth presents a real opportunity for the Gophers to make a run at the conference title, and at the very least, secure a coveted double-bye in the conference tournament.