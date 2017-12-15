Gophers notebook: What’s gone wrong with Minnesota?

A lot can change in two weeks. On December 1, the Gophers were 7-1, ranked No. 12 in the nation, and being talked about as a dark horse Final Four team. They had wins at Providence and over a ranked Alabama team, and were coming off a close loss to a top-10 team in a game they played short-handed. It sure seemed like the Gophers were legit.

By that, I don’t mean a team that was going to simply make the tournament, but one that was getting significant national buzz and had a chance to be a force in the Big Ten. That still might happen, but the last two weeks haven’t been pretty.

After a home win against Rutgers, the Gophers got beat handily at Nebraska. The 10-point loss in Lincoln was a bit misleading; the Gophers were down big the entire second half, closing the gap from 17 to 10 in garbage time. Next came a 16-point loss at Arkansas, in which the Razorbacks shot 57% from the field, carving up Minnesota’s defense on their way to 95 points. Finally, Monday, came the worst of the bunch. Yes, the Gophers won, beating Drake by 1 point at home. Drake went 7-24 last year, is picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley conference, and lost earlier this year to 1-10 Nebraska-Omaha, a team that only transitioned to Division I six years ago. It was as ugly as a win can get, with the Gophers playing uninspired basketball from start to finish. Had Drake not shot poorly from the field (37%), the Gophers very likely would have lost.

So, what’s gone wrong? Let’s take a look.

Defending and shooting the three

Minnesota hasn’t defended the 3-point shot well all season. The eye test suggests the Gophers don’t rotate well defensively. Teams that move the ball effectively too often are able to find open 3-point shooters in half-court sets. The Gophers also seem to struggle with closing out on shooters, even when they’re in good position.

The numbers back it up. Opponents are shooting 38.4% behind the arc against the Gophers this season. Minnesota ranks 300 out of 351 D-I teams in opponent 3-point %, and 13 out of 14 among Big Ten teams. The book is out on Minnesota’s struggles. Miami (10-25; 40%), Arkansas (10-23; 43.5%) and Drake (12-31; 38.7%) all attempted, and made, a high number of threes against the Gophers. Until they prove they can shut down opposing 3-point shooters, that trend is likely to continue.

Minnesota also hasn’t shot the 3 well. On the season, they’re making just 6.6 3-pointers per game, ranking 264 in the country. In their three losses and the win over Drake, they made just 5.3 3-pointers/game. Minnesota has been much more efficient inside, with Jordan Murphy in particular dominating. Until they demonstrate they can make long-range shots effectively, though, teams are going to continue to sag inside and force the Gophers to kick the ball out or take heavily contested shots around the rim. Murphy’s already playing like one of the best players in the country; imagine how good he’d be if teams didn’t feel as comfortable leaving open shooters to double team him.

Foul trouble and its defensive impact

Reggie Lynch has been much better about not picking up cheap fouls this season, but against Arkansas his foul trouble effectively doomed them. Lynch picked up two fouls quickly in the first half, then two more quickly in the second half. In total, he played just 14 minutes and was a non-factor. Without Lynch on the court, Arkansas was able to score seemingly at will at the rim. In the first half, with Lynch sitting for all but four minutes, they shot 67% from the floor.

Lynch is an aggressive (and outstanding) defensive player, and it’s unrealistic to expect he’ll never get in foul trouble. When he does, though, Bakary Konate, Gaston Diedhiou and Davonte Fitzgerald have really struggled to fill his shoes defensively.

Minnesota won in large part due their defense last season, even with Lynch forced to the bench frequently. In 2016-17, Minnesota was 22 in the nation, and 2 in the Big Ten, in defensive efficiency. This season, they rank 59. They aren’t defending the 3 well, and unlike last year, they’re not able to defend the rim consistently when Lynch goes to the bench.

Richard Pitino has talked at length about the need to establish a strong defensive identity this season. So far, it’s remained elusive, particularly when Lynch or Murphy sit.

The bench

The Gophers’ lack of depth has been a theme of the last two columns here, so I’m not going to rehash it in-depth again. It remains the team’s biggest issue, though, both in the defensive issues described above, and offensively. After scoring just 4 bench points against Drake, Minnesota has a total of 201 points from its bench, which accounts for 20% of their total points on the season. 20% is a low number as is, but it’s actually deceptively high in terms of meaningful production.

Isaiah Washington’s 7.5 ppg leads the bench, but he’s last on the team in FG %, 3-point %, and effective FG %, suggesting he hasn’t yet become an efficient scorer. Although he’s played better of late. Nobody else on the bench is averaging more than 4 ppg, and in competitive games, the bench’s only productive scoring game came against Alabama, when they racked up 15 of their 23 points while playing 5-on-3.

Washington should continue to improve, but Richard Pitino has to find a way to get some meaningful minutes out of the rest of his bench, particularly once conference play gets started in full in a few weeks.

Looking ahead

There are two pieces of good news as the Gophers look ahead to the next portion of their schedule. The first is that they’re getting an extended break at a time it’s desperately needed. They’re in the middle of a stretch of nine consecutive off days, before they take on Oral Roberts at home on December 21. That will give Pitino a number of practice days to attempt to correct these issues, and the hope on his end has to be that there will be enough of a reset to right the ship.

The second piece of good news is Jordan Murphy continues to play at an incredibly high level, and as long as he’s on the floor the Gophers have a chance. After his 24-point, 18-rebound performance against Drake, the All-America candidate is now 12-for-12 in double-doubles, and averaging 20.3 ppg and 13 rpg. He’s been a special player this year, and spearheads an immensely talented starting five. Whether the rest of the team can close the gap may determine the fate of this year’s team.