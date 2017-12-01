Hockey Half Hour Notebook: Deep Badgers, Gophers clash at Mariucci

Casey Middelstadt’s emergence into the Gophers’ next “hang on, I can’t miss this shift” star is taking longer than expected, as the freshman has battled injuries and a gradual transition to the faster college game in his first two months on campus. Last weekend’s pair of losses at Notre Dame, in which the Gophers managed just two goals, were examples of a team in need of some step-up offense.

But with arch-rival Wisconsin visiting Minneapolis this weekend, Gophers coach Don Lucia sees mirror images of sorts, in a pair of teams with depth, and not a single player you can shut down to find success.

“They’re a better team and a deeper team offensively,” Lucia said of the Badgers, who played a trio of one-goal games versus the Gophers last season. “They have three lines that can score. They don’t do it with any one guy, they do it with depth. We think we’re a little bit made up that way too.”

Like Middelstadt, Trent Frederic – the sophomore from St. Louis who is the Badgers’ top returning scorer after Luke Kunin signed with the Wild last spring – was supposed to be the go-to guy in Madison this year. But the Badgers are all about depth in part because Frederic has been held without a point in six of Wisconsin’s last eight games.

Trent Frederic is an elite player. Right now he’s having trouble offensively getting going in the rhythm he was in last year,” Badgers second-year coach Tony Granato said this week. “Part of the reason is other teams are aware of him every night. They check him differently and match lines against him differently…I think it will come. It’s something he just has to fight through.”

Fighting for goals is the challenge for the Gophers, who Lucia feels need to get to the opponent’s net and get more “greasy” goals is they are to get back on the winning track.

“We didn’t get rewarded last weekend for a lot of good things we did,” Lucia said of the losses in South Bend. “We’ve got to get into bloody nose alley a little bit more, a few more second chance opportunities. I think that will be important for us.”

Granato, who will also coach Team USA at the Winter Olympics in February, has re-invigorated this rivalry, and is again plucking some top players out of the Twin Cities, which adds to the Border Battle intensity.

“We have lots of players who have played in Minnesota and have come from that area,” said Granato, whose brothers Don and Rob played high school hockey in Burnsville in the 1980s. “It will be just like last year. Those were four of the most entertaining college games I’ve ever been a part of, last year’s.”

Title Rematch in Duluth This Weekend

Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin was brief when asked about his memories of Denver, which defeated the Bulldogs 3-2 in Chicago last April in the NCAA title game.

“Bitter,” he said, of his feelings about the Pioneers. “They beat us.”

While the Bulldogs are a vastly different team from a year ago, with five of their six defensemen gone and a new face in goal, Denver returned the bulk of its NCAA title team and sits atop the national polls with a 7-3-2 record, while the Bulldogs are 15th with a 7-6-2 mark. UMD is coming off a big home win, beating 10th-ranked Minnesota State 3-1 last weekend behind 33 saves from sophomore goalie Hunter Shepard. In a backup role to Hunter Miska, who the Bulldogs rode to within two goals of their second NCAA title last spring, Shepard saw action in just two games, but is emerging as Sandelin’s best option between the pipes this season.

“Last three games he’s been real solid for us,” Sandelin said. “Real timely saves and has given us an opportunity to win every night.”

Shepard, who played high school hockey in Grand Rapids and was named the NCHC’s goalie of the week on Monday, downplayed any notion of revenge with the Pioneers coming to town, stressing the importance of getting conference standings points no matter who visits the Twin Ports.

“Winning’s the most important thing for us because we’re kind of middle of the pack…We want to get on a roll here heading into Christmas,” Shepard said. “We want to beat everybody. Same thing with St. Cloud or North Dakota. We want to be competitive, no matter who comes in here. We don’t think about last year.”

Former Wild hard-hitter hits the small screen

When we last saw John Scott, the former Michigan Tech and Wild enforcer was writing a storybook ending to his fight-filled pro career, winning MVP honors at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game in Nashville.

Scott amassed 111 penalty minutes in 71 games with the Wild, and also skated (and fought) for the Coyotes, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Rangers, Sabres and Sharks in his time in the NHL. In 286 career games, the 6-8 giant amassed 544 penalty minutes, to go along with five goals and six assists.

That makes him perfectly qualified to play a “vilified professional hockey player” on the CBS crime drama S.W.A.T. on Thursday night. Scott has a role in the episode entitled “Imposters” which will air at 9 p.m. CT on Nov. 30.