Hockey Half Hour Notebook: For Lindgren and Mittelstadt, Buffalo Can Wait

There was little surprise this week when USA Hockey announced its preliminary 28-man roster for the World Junior Championships and two Gophers – defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Casey Mittelstadt – were on the list. Both are expected to be in Buffalo, N.Y., later this month as St. Cloud State coach Bob Motzko tries to guide the Americans to a second straight gold medal.

But before that, the Gophers final Big Ten series of 2017, this weekend at Ohio State is looming, so for Lindgren and Mittelstadt, there is a bigger challenge in the foreground and less emphasis on the international challenge down the road.

“It’s obviously a great honor. I had a ton of fun at it last year,” said Lindgren, who played for Motzko and Team USA, winning a gold medal in Montreal 11 months ago. “It’s really exciting, but we’ve got Oho State this weekend and that’s the focus now.”

The Gophers head to Columbus with a 4-5-1 conference record and have fallen a full 10 points behind leader Notre Dame (8-0-0 in Big Ten play) after losing three of their last four. Hence the admission by Mittelstadt that the Buckeyes, and not the Russians or Canadians, are his top priority.

“It’s an honor and something you dream about growing up as a kid, so it’s definitely exciting,” said Mittelstadt, after learning of his selection to the preliminary American roster. “But right now we’ve got one more weekend and we definitely need these two wins at Ohio State so we’ll focus on that and then from there we’ll get excited.”

Of course, neither of the Gophers, or any of the five UMD Bulldogs named to the preliminary roster, is guaranteed a trip to Buffalo, but Minnesota coach Don Lucia is planning not to have Lindgren or Mittelstadt in uniform when the Gophers face St. Cloud State during the first weekend of January.

“I think there’s a pretty good chance they’ll both make the team. We expect it, we hope for it, we never deny those kids that opportunity,” Lucia said on Wednesday. “I’ve had a chance to coach some USA teams and it’s an honor anytime you have a chance to represent your country.”

Lucia coached Team USA four years ago when the tournament was in Sweden, and noted that World Juniors is such a big deal elsewhere that Canadians travel to Europe and make a vacation out of it. He thinks the Americans can benefit from home ice in Western New York.

“It’s a big time event and I don’t think people in our country understand what a big time event it is. It’s the best players for the most part in that age group in the world, and having it in our country in Buffalo is a special thing,” Lucia said, adding that for Mittelstadt, a Buffalo Sabres draft pick, there may be extra attention if he plays in his future place of employment.

The coach also feels that the international competition and level of play is an on-ice boost when players return to their college teams.

“The guys always come back better,” he said. “Maybe there’s a little dip for a week or two when they come back from the mental and physical fatigue of the tournament but then they pick themselves up and they’re much better players from having the experience to play in that environment.”

Suddenly, goalie options

Eric Schierhorn has been the Gopher mainstay in goal seemingly forever, setting a school record for consecutive starts this season, and giving the Gophers and their fans no reason to consider other ideas between the pipes. But as of this week, if Lucia is looking for a change in goal, he has a new option.

Due to the NCAA’s transfer rules, sophomore goalie Matt Robson wasn’t eligible to play until half the season had elapsed. Now that has happened, and it’s at least a possibility that the suburban Toronto native could get some ice time, and give Schierhorn a rest.

“It’s kind of day to day. We know he’s eligible this weekend. He had to sit the first half of the season and this is the halfway mark. So he’s eligible to play and I know he’s hopeful to play but we’ haven’t made that decision yet,” Lucia said. “Eric’s kind of held the fort for two and a half years and I’m sure he doesn’t want to give up that net too easily, so I’m sure we’ll have some good competition going forward.”

If/when Robson faces live ammo in goal, he will become the first Canadian goalie to play in a game for Minnesota since Thunder Bay native Frank Pietrangelo donned a Gophers sweater in the 1980s. Pietrangelo was the Penguins’ backup goalie in 1991 when they beat the Minnesota North Stars for Pittsburgh’s first Stanley Cup.