Jerry Kill retires as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator due to health reasons

Jerry Kill’s tenure as offensive coordinator at Rutgers lasted only one season.

The former Gophers coach announced Tuesday that he won’t return in 2018 because of health reasons. Kill, who suffers from epilepsy, stepped down as the Gophers head coach during the 2015 season to focus on his health. Rutgers’ release on Kill’s decision called it a retirement.

Rutgers finished 4-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten this season and its offense ranked second to last in the conference in points per game (18) and last in yards (3,152).

Kill spent the 2016 season as Kansas State’s associate athletic director, a job that called for him to attend football practices and advise coach Bill Snyder on future opponents. He also helped athletic director John Currie with various responsibilities. The job was far less stressful than coaching and Kill told the Wichita Eagle that a low-carb diet, prescribed by his epilepsy doctor, helped him lose 25 pounds.

Getting more sleep than he did during his coaching days and regular exercise helped to increase Kill’s energy level and resulted in him deciding to coach again. Kill, however, suffered what was reported as a minor seizure in September and was hospitalized.

Kill also had suffered seizures during his time as the Gophers coach. He was hired in December 2010 by Minnesota and went 29-29, including 14-21 in the Big Ten, in four plus seasons before stepping down on Oct. 28, 2015. He missed two games in 2013 while getting treatment for his epilepsy.

“I hope that through my 34 years of coaching that I was able to be a positive influence on young people because that is truly why I coach,” Kill said in a statement released by Rutgers. “I want to thank all the players for what they have done for me. I appreciate and love all of the people that are part of my family. I don’t have any regrets and I’ve had a blessed career. I love this game and all the coaches that I’ve worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice.”