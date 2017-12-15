Vic Viramontes was rowing long before the Gophers came calling

The sun rises in Norco, Calif., as cars cautiously yield the right of way for horses crossing the busy streets. Drive through the city of 26,714 and you’ll see horse trails carved alongside roads in place of paved sidewalks. In a town filled with Cowboys lives a quarterback with a burning desire. A long-haired California athlete with one mentality – faith, family and football.

Gophers quarterback commit Vic Viramontes has a tattoo on his forearm as a constant reminder. The inscription — “those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” — inspires Viramontes to embrace every challenge on the road to a Division-I football program.

“If you don’t believe in yourself, who will?” Viramontes said.

The dual-threat quarterback was recently named California Offensive Player of the Year after tearing up defenses at Riverside City College (RCC). He drew offers from Kansas and Ole Miss. In the end, Minnesota and P.J. Fleck emerged as the winners in his recruiting decision.

But his journey didn’t start at Minnesota or Riverside City College.

Viramontes’ path to a Division-I football program began in Norco’s close-knit community. Say the words “Big Boy” and everyone will know you are talking about the star quarterback. A high school standout, Viramontes captured the community’s attention with his long and punishing runs, coupled with a unique physicality in the pocket.

Viramontes’ high school campaign ended with a flurry of scholarship offers, including from Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. Viramontes committed to play for Harbaugh, but decided to stay closer to home. He reopened his recruiting process and joined California a few weeks later. Viramontes spent a year with the Golden Bears, learning behind current New York Giants backup Davis Webb.

After redshirting in the California program, Viramontes decided to leave the program following the firing of head coach Sonny Dykes last January. He transferred to RCC, a school just 20 minutes from Norco. Former San Diego State coach Tom Craft, the current head coach at RCC, had a history of developing quarterbacks across the country, a priority for Viramontes.

In his lone season at RCC, the young quarterback posted impressive numbers, passing for 1,916 yards and 19 scores, while completing 59.9 percent of his passes. Viramontes added a 1,248 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground, tearing defenses up with his dual-threat ability. His film caught the eyes of Minnesota’s recruiting department. Viramontes received a phone call from P.J. Fleck and Minnesota in November.

It didn’t take long. Viramontes toured the Twin Cities campus on Nov. 26 and committed the next day. He visited the $166 million Athletes Village under construction on the University of Minnesota campus. Viramontes was impressed by the facilities, but said he wanted to join a coach and program he instantly supported. Facilities were just an added bonus in his eyes.

“What sold me the most was being able to come here with a new coach,” he said. “Getting behind him and supporting the culture that he is teaching. I wanted to go where I had a coach that believed in me, and gave me the opportunity. I wanted to buy into the program and do everything I need to do to help support the program.”

After speaking with Fleck, he realized how similar the two approached life, football, and their spiritual lives. Viramontes was raised in a religious setting and when he heard the meaning behind “Row the Boat,” he was instantly intrigued.

He recalled a metaphor he once told his mom when he was growing up. Viramontes often said he was on a boat by himself. He believed his life was the sum of decisions he made and who he surrounded himself with on a daily basis.

“Growing up, you have friends and they kind of go on their own and they start making their decisions. You can’t stick around those people that make wrong decisions,” he said. “Like I used to tell my mom, they are on the party boat and I’m on a boat myself and I’m just rowing on my own. Then, pretty soon, I’m on my own and their boat is getting held back because they have so many people on there that want to make the wrong decision. By the time they get off their boat and they get mature and they start living their life, I’m far ahead of them because I was on my own rowing my boat.”

Viramontes’ mentality happened to revolve around a boat. Years later, he is now joining a coach with a similar approach to life, football and academics. It’s something that separated Minnesota from other schools on his radar.

“When I first talked to him on the phone, I was like, ‘Wow, OK, OK.’ I was just feeling him out. As I got to talk to him longer and got to meet him in person, that energy is real,” he said. “It’s not fake. His energy and attitude is real and I like that. It’s not a show. What he preaches, what you see on his show, and the way you talk to him when you meet him in person, it’s all real, that’s him. I like that.”

Fleck and members of his staff recently traveled to California to spend time with Viramontes. His trainer, Jesse Halberstadt, of Winner’s Circle in Corona, CA, had the opportunity to meet Fleck during his trip to the workout facility. After spending a short time with the 37-year-old head coach and watching the “Being P.J. Fleck” documentary on ESPN, Halberstadt sees similarities between Fleck and Viramontes.

“He reminds me a lot of P.J.,” Halberstadt said. “Victor is high strung energy just like P.J., so it’s going to be fun to see them work together. I think you are going to see the best football out of Vic Viramontes, not just because of his own personal motivation, but because he has someone like P.J. on his hip as well.”

He added, “if you have a camera on those two guys, that’s going to be some reality TV show. He is for sure a fan favorite, especially among his peers. He has a knack for creating friendships and trust out of others. He can bring up the other people around him and lift them up.”

Halberstedt described Viramontes as “electric” when he steps on the field in a run-pass option system, one he will lead in Minnesota.

“He’s one of those guys where you have a run-pass option (RPO) style offense and every time the ball is snapped, everyone is wide-eyed, including the sidelines,” Halberstadt said. “He’s either running through someone, jumping over someone, or taking a read-option look and running it 90 yards from any point on the field. He’s a kid that when the ball is in his hands, you’re on your toes standing up.”

Halberstadt recalled Viramontes arriving at Winner’s Circle as a competitive 15-year-old with a passion to play football. He walked through their doors weighing just 175 pounds, but after dedicating himself to the weight room, Viramontes transformed his body. By his senior season at Norco, he measured in a 6-foot-1, 234 pounds and was clocked at 4.55 in the 40-yard dash. At one point in his football career, Halberstadt said Viramontes played in a game where he notched passing, receiving and rushing touchdowns, while also starting at middle linebacker on defense. Viramontes’ coaches and trainers describe him as a special athlete. According to Viramontes, he can still hit a baseball 400 to 500 feet despite specializing in football during high school.

“He’s as aggressive in the weight room as the linebackers and as pumped up as the d-lineman,” Halberstadt said. “One thing that is unique about Victor is his natural ability to lead. I remember when he had a first-team All-State linebacker in front of him and he was doing push-ups in the middle of a 7-on-7 tournament just to get his offense fired up.”

His coaches at Riverside City College admired his competitive desire and athletic ability. Head coach Tom Craft said he hasn’t watched a player like Viramontes in his 30-plus years as a coach.

“I think I’ll never see another one like him,” Craft said. “He could have played middle linebacker for us and been a state player every year on defense. He’s one of the toughest, most explosive players I’ve been around. He’s a hard worker, very humble, and a great teammate.”

Craft said the offense was often tailored to Viramontes and his unique skill-set. However, the coaching staff implemented more passing wrinkles to develop balance in his game. He said he can’t wait to see Viramontes play in the Big Ten, but notes he must familiarize himself with more of a pro-style system.

“I think [passing] is the area that he’s going to have to progress in is to learn more of a pro-style offense to go with his running ability. It’s just going to take a little time to learn the offense,” Craft said. “The big thing is the arm strength and he has that.”

Craft projects Viramontes will transition well into offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s run-pass option offense. His strong work ethic, rare athletic ability, and arm strength are all attributes he can develop in the Big Ten, according to Craft. Those are skills he will need to cultivate with his new coaching staff, but Craft said the instruction in Minnesota, along with Viramontes’ work ethic are enough to make him a capable Big Ten quarterback.

“I think people are going to enjoy him and they’re going be surprised at what he’s able to do at that level,” Craft added. “When he gets his feet underneath him in the passing game, I think he’s going to be outstanding in the Big Ten.”

Another positon coach on Viramontes’ junior college staff echoes a similar belief. Riverside City College running backs coach Bradley Randle is familiar with life in Minnesota. He played for the Vikings in 2013 and coached Viramontes during his first season on staff at RCC.

“He is a man-child,” Randle said. “He’s definitely a playmaker.”

“He is not your average quarterback, Randle said. “He will definitely out squat you, out bench you, maybe beat you in basketball 1-on-1. He’s just one of those weird guys. Whatever he does or brings to the table, he makes sure everyone can benefit from it.”

When Viramontes isn’t on the field or in the gym, he is putting in work in the classroom. He is currently taking 27 units at RCC and balances this with his current training regimen. Viramontes will work out in the morning, do homework for a few hours, and go back to the gym with his cousin until closing time. He spends the night with family by playing cards, finishing homework and watching film. Viramontes often finds himself viewing highlights of former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick, a player he emulates his game after.

“I like the way [Vick] has a really strong arm and the way he can make throws around the field — short, intermediate, and long,” he said. “I kind of try to model my game off of him. I like the way he moves out of the pocket, and can fit in the pocket, take a hit and throw the ball for a touchdown.”

It’s the tireless work ethic and drive to be the best that keeps Viramontes focused. Everything he does is approached with complete effort and detail. A tattoo of a lion on his back is meant to embody everything his life is about. The “lion’s mentality” is something he has embraced since he was a young kid growing up in the hills of California.

“[Lions] hunt in packs and I like the way they do things in life, the way they hunt, the way they work together, and how vicious and ferocious they are,” he said. “That’s the mentality I have when I step up on the football field.”