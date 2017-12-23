Gophers’ Nate Mason suffers ankle injury, listed as day-to-day

The Gophers cruised to a 95-60 victory Saturday afternoon over Florida Atlantic at Williams Arena, but they suffered a scare in doing so.

Point guard Nate Mason missed most of the second half because of a left ankle injury. Mason, who had 17 points in 21 minutes before being helped off the court early in the second half, was listed as day-to-day in a tweet put out by the Gophers on Saturday night.

Mason, a senior captain, was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season. He is averaging 15.4 points per game and a team-leading 4.4 assists this season.

If Mason is forced to miss time it would be a major blow to the Gophers. Freshman Isaiah Washington would be expected to take over at point guard, but that would impact a team that already lacks depth off the bench.

Mason’s injury was the latest setback for the Gophers. Minnesota already was without junior starting guard Dupree McBrayer (lower left leg) on Saturday. He was replaced by Michael Hurt.

The Gophers opened the season 7-0 but lost three of their next four, including a Big Ten defeat at Nebraska. Saturday’s victory was the Gophers’ third in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.