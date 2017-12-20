This year’s recruiting class is the best for the Gophers in recent memory

When Minnesota hired P.J. Fleck on Jan. 6, he made sure everyone knew that his mission to revitalize Gophers football started on the recruiting trail.

“The No. 1 thing in this culture and this program is recruiting. Listen to my words: It is recruiting,” Fleck said during his introductory press conference. “Recruiting is the No. 1 pipeline and lifeline to any program.”

In just less than a year, Fleck completed his first recruiting class as he attempts to turn his words into action. Fleck and the Gophers signed 26 players during the NCAA’s new early signing period. Much of the hard work this staff put into the class has evolved since Fleck scrambled to complete the 2017 recruiting cycle, just weeks after being hired. It took just hours before Fleck was tweeting the “eLITe18” hashtag to entice prospective recruits.

According to Rank by Offers, the Gophers have added more players with top-25 offers (50-plus) than the program’s 2013-17 recruiting cycles combined. The Gophers are recruiting players many of the top schools are interested in adding to their roster. In the new staff’s first season, the Gophers’ recruiting class ranks 28th nationally, the highest mark since 2008, according to 24/7 Sports composite rankings. Minnesota also currently holds the top-ranked class among Big Ten West schools.

For months, P.J. Fleck and his coaches have traveled the country searching for players that fit their coaching style and culture. Fleck and his staff held a recruiting event called “eLITe18Palooza,” with 34 visitors making the trip to Minnesota in December. Fleck closed on three offensive line prospects, filling a major need in the 2018 class. In the process, Minnesota put together the highest ranked offensive line and wide receiver classes in the history of Gopher football, according to data from Kyle Goblirsch of 24/7 Sports. With Vincent Calhoun and Garrison Wright departing, the Gophers needed to add talent to the group. They chose four-star guard Curtis Dunlap and massive 6-foot-9, 400-pound tackle Daniel Faalele of the IMG Academy in Florida. Dunlap is a force in the running game, while Faalele is still learning after arriving to America from Australia with limited football experience. Each of them had offers from power programs such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan.

The 2018 class addresses several major needs, including offensive line, quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback. Minnesota desperately needed a quarterback with collegiate experience. Following Demry Croft’s departure, no current player on the roster had attempted a pass. Recognizing this, P.J. Fleck went after the top JUCO quarterback in the country, Vic Viramontes, of Riverside City College in California. Viramontes brings dual-threat playmaking ability to the Gophers’ roster and can be a legitimate option if he becomes more mechanically sound as a passer. He has the arm strength and touch to make all the throws if his footwork can become polished.

At wide receiver, the Gophers managed to fend off late pursuits by Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina to land wide receiver Rashod Bateman. An impressive athlete, Bateman has the best chance to be a game-changer next year. He is impressive in space and makes plays vertically by showing off his above-average ball skills and route running. The most noticeable comparison to Bateman is Corey Davis, a player wide receiver coach Matt Simon turned into a first round draft pick at Western Michigan. The team also defeated Wisconsin and Penn State to sign Jornell Manns, a wide receiver who can be a “gadget-type” player on offense. He can be used via bubble screens, jet-sweep looks and has the athleticism to be used creatively. Manns will need to refine the details of his game, but his overall awareness and intelligence are two aspects of his skill-set that stand out. He finished with a 4.0 GPA at Mansfield High School in Ohio, and shows his ability to understand the tendencies of his opponents.

In the secondary Georgia product Terell Smith, along with in-state recruit Benny Sapp III provide athletic players with ball skills to the secondary. The coaches also found local talent by pursuing Highland Park athlete Josh Aune. He is the first St. Paul public school player on scholarship at Minnesota since Thomas Tapeh in 2003. Aune is one of the best overall athletes in this region. He is extremely physical and rangy as a player. He could be placed in the box or cover ground as a single-high safety. His versatility and unique skill-set will allow defensive coordinator Robb Smith to get creative.

Fleck also bolstered the interior of the defensive line by landing Alex Reigelsperger, a three-star recruit from Ohio, who will fit nicely in the base 4-3 package at defensive end. Inside, the Gophers held off Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State in a competition for defensive tackle Elijah Teague, the sixth-ranked player in Illinois. A physical specimen inside with a quick first step, Teague was a force throughout his film clips, displaying a relentless motor. He was widely considered one of the top defensive players in the state and fills a position of need with senior Steven Richardson graduating.

There was a clear theme among Fleck’s recruits in this cycle. Each of them posted impressive numbers in the classroom and were athletic prototypes on the field. The physical testing numbers on many of these players are impressive. It is clear the coaching staff is finding players they can mold and develop at each position group. P.J. Fleck and his staff took a similar approach at Western Michigan.

With one complete recruiting cycle in the books, P.J. Fleck will begin to make his mark on the roster. This cycle, combined with the 2019 class will allow the coaching staff to start building competitive depth. The class Fleck inked is the first step toward fulfilling the promise he made last January: to build the program through recruiting.