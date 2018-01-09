Gophers’ Reggie Lynch facing expulsion after latest EOAA findings

The Pioneer Press and Star Tribune reported Tuesday that Gophers basketball player Reggie Lynch has been found responsible for violating the University of Minnesota’s student code of sexual misconduct for the second time in six days and that the recommendation this time is expulsion.

Last Thursday, the university’s Office for Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) recommended that Lynch be suspended from school and banned from campus until at least Aug. 1, 2020 for an incident that occurred in a university dorm room on April 28, 2016.

This time the EOAA is recommending immediate expulsion for Lynch. The findings come after a woman asked the school to investigate her claims that she had been sexually assaulted in an incident that reportedly happened at an off-campus location on April 7, 2016. The Pioneer Press reported these findings were dated Jan. 3 and 4.

Lynch, who was suspended from playing in games by the university last week but is still practicing with the team, now has five weekdays to request another appeals hearing. He already reportedly is appealing the EOAA’s recommendation from the April 28, 2016 incident. That appeal would be heard by the university’s Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee (SSMS). The SSMS has the ability to uphold or reverse the EOAA’s recommendations.

This marks the third time a woman has come forward to accuse Lynch of sexual misconduct.

Lynch was arrested in May 2016 after what is now the first known incident, but the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office did not press charges because it felt it had a lack of evidence. Lynch was then cleared by the EOAA after their investigation.

The Star Tribune reported that Lynch’s attorney, Lee Hutton, declined to comment, as did university officials. Both papers reported that attorney Ryan Pacyga is also representing Lynch and will hold a news conference on Wednesday.

While the latest two EOAA investigations have come to light in the past week, they have been ongoing for several months. Lynch was averaging 10.1 points, eight rebounds and 4.1 blocks in 16 games before his suspension.