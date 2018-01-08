Report: Ex-Gophers coach Tracy Claeys to serve as Washington State’s defensive coordinator

Tracy Claeys has returned to college coaching.

The former Gophers head coach and defensive coordinator has agreed to become the defensive coordinator at Washington State, according to ESPN. Claeys will replace Alex Grinch, who left Washington State to join the Ohio State staff.

Claeys replaced Jerry Kill as the Gophers’ coach during the 2015 season after Kill stepped down for health-related reasons. Claeys went 9-4 in his only full season as the Gophers coach, but was fired following a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

While Claeys’ team had success on the field, athletic director Mark Coyle made the move after 10 players were suspended for the bowl game following the school’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Gophers players staged a two-day boycott in the days leading up to the Holiday Bowl and Claeys put out a tweet in support of his players. Eventually, the players ended their boycott but much of the damage was done. Claeys was replaced by P.J. Fleck after the 2016 season.