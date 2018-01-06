LISTEN NOW

gophers

Previous Story Zulgad: Gophers athletic director does himself no favors with press conference approach

Report: Gophers guard Amir Coffey sidelined with injury

By Jake Depue | @JakeDepue January 6, 2018 11:29 am

Gophers star guard Amir Coffey will miss Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, according to 1500ESPN contributor Darren Wolfson. Coffey will not be available for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers, and he could miss extended time moving forward.

The injury is the latest in what has been a very bad last two days for the men’s basketball program. On Friday, the university announced starting center Reggie Lynch has been suspended from games after an investigation by the University determined he was ‘responsible’ for sexual misconduct stemming from an incident in April of 2016.

On the season, Coffey is averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while leading the team in minutes. Losing him for an extended period of time would be a significant blow to Minnesota’s tournament hopes. His absence will likely mean increased playing time for freshman guard Isaiah Washington and sophomore forward Michael Hurt.

Topics:
1500ESPN amir coffey Gophers gophers Gophers
Leave A Comment



gophers

Previous Story Zulgad: Gophers athletic director does himself no favors with press conference approach