Report: Gophers guard Amir Coffey sidelined with injury

Gophers star guard Amir Coffey will miss Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, according to 1500ESPN contributor Darren Wolfson. Coffey will not be available for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers, and he could miss extended time moving forward.

Unfortunate #Gophers news this morning: Richard Coffey (@CoffeyUnlimited) tells me that his son, Amir, has a HAGL lesion, right shoulder. He’s out today. Happened during the Illinois game. Amir was able to fight through to finish that game. He’ll rehab it, for now. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 6, 2018

The injury is the latest in what has been a very bad last two days for the men’s basketball program. On Friday, the university announced starting center Reggie Lynch has been suspended from games after an investigation by the University determined he was ‘responsible’ for sexual misconduct stemming from an incident in April of 2016.

On the season, Coffey is averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while leading the team in minutes. Losing him for an extended period of time would be a significant blow to Minnesota’s tournament hopes. His absence will likely mean increased playing time for freshman guard Isaiah Washington and sophomore forward Michael Hurt.