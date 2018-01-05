Gophers AD: Reggie Lynch suspended from games after investigation into sexual misconduct; Lynch reportedly will appeal

Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle has decided to suspend men’s basketball player Reggie Lynch following an EOAA investigation reportedly found Lynch responsible for alleged sexual misconduct.

Coyle, in a press conference Friday, would not say the length of the suspension, only saying that Lynch is allowed to practice but not compete in athletic competitions. Coyle on multiple occasions Friday cited student privacy as the reason that he couldn’t further elaborate on details of the suspension.

The EOAA reportedly suggested Lynch be suspended and a banned from campus until August of 2020, following its investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, according to multiple reports. Lynch reportedly will appeal the suspension.

Breaking: #Gopher Reggie Lynch will appeal the EOAA finding that would suspended him until 2020 after allegations of sexual misconduct. — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) January 5, 2018

The school’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) office began investigating Lynch last fall after a woman filed a complaint against Lynch, saying he assaulted her in his on-campus dorm room in April of 2016, according to reports.

Per University rules, Lynch can request a hearing by the Student Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee (SSMS) if he disagrees with the EOAA’s finding.

This is not the first allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against Lynch during his time at Minnesota. In May 2016, Lynch was arrested on suspicion of rape at a campus apartment and spent two days in jail, but ultimately was not charged. Lynch remained suspended from the team for a time, but was reinstated after being cleared by an EOAA investigation. The current investigation and suspension is for the April 2016 incident, per the reports. Both incidents occurred on campus.

Lynch, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 10.1 points, 8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game for the Gophers.